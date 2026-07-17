Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a VA Coatesville health care facility.
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.
Phone refills (automated refill line)
610-380-4357
800-290-6172, select 1, (toll free from outside the Coatesville area)
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: Please do not drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Pick up new prescriptions
You can pick up new prescription orders at one of our VA Coatesville health care pharmacies.
We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.
Coatesville VA Medical Center
Outpatient Pharmacy
1400 Blackhorse Hill Rd
Coatesville, PA 19320
Building 2, Second Floor
Map of Coatesville campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
Pharmacy support
Phone: 800-290-6172, select option 1 for pharmacy
Telephone Support Hours:
- Automated Refill Line: available 24/7 (option 1)
- Live Support: available 24/7 (option 2)
Safely dispose of your medicine
For non-controlled substances (regular, non-opioid, non-narcotic medications), Veterans may request medication disposal envelopes from the Pharmacy Window, or any staff member via phone. The envelopes will be given or sent to the Veteran or caregiver who can mail their expired or unwanted medications to a contracted, licensed medication disposal service free of charge.
For controlled substances, Veterans and their caregivers may drop off expired or unwanted and legally obtained controlled medicine at our MedSafe box 24/7. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
You can find the large blue MedSafe box at:
- Coatesville campus, Building 1, near the elevator on the ground floor