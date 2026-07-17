Phone refills (automated refill line)

610-380-4357

800-290-6172, select 1, (toll free from outside the Coatesville area)

Mail refills

Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.

Note: Please do not drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.

Pick up new prescriptions

You can pick up new prescription orders at one of our VA Coatesville health care pharmacies.

We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.

Coatesville VA Medical Center

Outpatient Pharmacy

1400 Blackhorse Hill Rd

Coatesville, PA 19320

Building 2, Second Floor

Map of Coatesville campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Pharmacy support

Phone: 800-290-6172, select option 1 for pharmacy

Telephone Support Hours:

Automated Refill Line: available 24/7 (option 1)

Live Support: available 24/7 (option 2)

Safely dispose of your medicine

For non-controlled substances (regular, non-opioid, non-narcotic medications), Veterans may request medication disposal envelopes from the Pharmacy Window, or any staff member via phone. The envelopes will be given or sent to the Veteran or caregiver who can mail their expired or unwanted medications to a contracted, licensed medication disposal service free of charge.

For controlled substances, Veterans and their caregivers may drop off expired or unwanted and legally obtained controlled medicine at our MedSafe box 24/7. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.

You can find the large blue MedSafe box at: