COMPACT Act
The COMPACT Act guarantees eligible Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care.
Connect with a care coordinator
Phyllis Hartman
484-828-1627
phyllis.hartman@va.gov
Treatment provided or covered
- Provide or pay for treatment of eligible individuals' emergent suicide care, including transportation costs, at a VA or non-VA facility (up to 30 days of inpatient and 90 days of outpatient care, unless extended by VA).
- Make appropriate referrals for care following the period of emergent suicide care.
- Determine eligibility for other VA services and benefits.
- Refer eligible individuals for appropriate VA programs and benefits following the period of emergent suicide care.
Eligibility
Regardless of VA enrollment status, COMPACT-eligible individuals are:
- Former members of the armed forces who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged or released under a condition other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.
Explanation
The Veterans (Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment) COMPACT Act, passed into law on December 5th, 2020 and implemented by the VA on January 17th, 2023 aims to avert Veteran suicide by increasing Veteran access to Emergent Suicide Care for an acute suicidal crisis at a VA or non VA facility. (Veteran Eligibility & Medical Criteria Apply).