Planned Projects

Coatesville VAMC Facility Master Plan

The Facility Master plan is a comprehensive strategy that will align the Coatesville VA Medical Center to improve the methods of care for the Veterans in the community. This project will assess current infrastructure, medical space allocation, and safety, as well as analyze pandemic response capability. This project will develop the construction schedule and priorities for a 10-year planning horizon in order to modernize and economize operations on the campus.

Completion for this project is estimated for 2021.

Demolish Buildings 18, 19, 26, 27, 28; Install parking

This project will demolish old officer quarters on the west side of the campus in order to allocate more space for parking. Parking lots will be constructed in the vicinity of Oval 1 and near the CLC. As a result of this project, Coatesville VAMC will gain nearly 200 parking spaces.

Construction completion for this project is estimated for 2021.

Outpatient Mental Health Clinics (Building 4)

The first and second floor of Building 4 will be renovated for new Mental Health Outpatient Clinics. Services will include Neuropsychology, Substance Abuse, Compensated Work Therapy and Mental Health Intensive Case Management. Renovations will focus on improving therapeutic environment for patients and family, service delivery and space efficiency.

Construction completion for this project is estimated for 2022.