Construction
Construction at the Coatesville VAMC
Planned Projects
Coatesville VAMC Facility Master Plan
The Facility Master plan is a comprehensive strategy that will align the Coatesville VA Medical Center to improve the methods of care for the Veterans in the community. This project will assess current infrastructure, medical space allocation, and safety, as well as analyze pandemic response capability. This project will develop the construction schedule and priorities for a 10-year planning horizon in order to modernize and economize operations on the campus.
Completion for this project is estimated for 2021.
Demolish Buildings 18, 19, 26, 27, 28; Install parking
This project will demolish old officer quarters on the west side of the campus in order to allocate more space for parking. Parking lots will be constructed in the vicinity of Oval 1 and near the CLC. As a result of this project, Coatesville VAMC will gain nearly 200 parking spaces.
Construction completion for this project is estimated for 2021.
Outpatient Mental Health Clinics (Building 4)
The first and second floor of Building 4 will be renovated for new Mental Health Outpatient Clinics. Services will include Neuropsychology, Substance Abuse, Compensated Work Therapy and Mental Health Intensive Case Management. Renovations will focus on improving therapeutic environment for patients and family, service delivery and space efficiency.
Construction completion for this project is estimated for 2022.
Projects Initiated
Primary Care and Geriatric Patient Aligned Care Team (Building 2)
The Coatesville VAMC is currently modernizing the space for our foundational services, beginning with primary care. This renovation will bring Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) design criteria to our primary care and geriatric PACT clinics and allow for greater collaboration and patient management by clinical staff while streamlining care delivery. We are excited to be the first in the VA to retrofit an "H" style building to accommodate space requirements for the PACT model. The ground floor of Building 2 (former urgent care space) will become the new home of our Geriatric PACT clinic. A new exterior tunnel hallway will be constructed in order to accommodate GeriPACT space requirements. The first floor, west end will be renovated to comply with Primary Care PACT requirements.
Completion for this project is estimated for 2021.
Dental (Building 1)
The Dental Department will be relocating to the ground floor of Building 1, to increase the accessibility and efficiency of dental care delivery. The Dental Suite will be outfitted with state-of-the-art dental equipment to improve the department's capabilities.
Construction completion for this project is estimated for beyond 2021.
Infrastructure and Utility Upgrade Projects
- Repairs to Bldg 14 Boiler Plant (Construction completion est. Winter 2021)
- Correct Electrical Deficiencies - Phase 2 (Construction completion est. Winter 2021)
- Replace Mechanical Rooms - Phase 1 (Construction completion est. Spring 2021)
- Replace Steam & Condensate Oval 2 (Construction completion est. Spring 2021)
- Tree Management & Sidewalk Oval 1 (Construction completion est. Spring 2021)
- Update Exterior Signage & Wayfinding (Construction completion est. Summer 2021)
Projects Completed
Home Based Primary Care, Nutrition and Food Service, and Facilities Engineering (Building 58) – Completed November 2020
Building 58 Basement was renovated to accommodate several services to include: Home Based Primary Care (HBPC), Nutrition and Food Service (NFS), and Facilities Engineering Service (FES). The renovation included the demolition of a 20-year-old decommissioned bowling alley into an updated modern administrative area. Ultimately, the renovation created a collaborative working environment for HBPC, NFS has an improved area for food preparation and distribution, and FES gained a new workshop for their mechanics, carpenters and locksmiths.
Delaware County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) – Completed November 2018
On Monday, November 19, 2018, the Springfield CBOC relocated from the Crozer-Keystone Health System Complex to its new location in the Marville Center at 4883 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. The clinic was also renamed the Delaware County VA Clinic. The new clinic is larger, offering approximately 9000 square feet providing the space needed to meet the increasing demand for health care services. The Delaware County CBOC offers services in primary care, mental health care, women's health care, social work services, home based primary care, telehealth, and laboratory.
Administrative Services (Building 9) – Completed January 2018
The newly renovated floor of Building 9 renovation provided new and expanded space for Human Resources, Finance, Primary Care Business Office, Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC) and the Canteen Business office. Renovations included infrastructure and utility upgrades to electrical, HVAC and telecommunications/information technology serving all three floors.
Physical Rehabilitation and Medicine Service (Building 69) – Completed October 2016
The renovated and expanded building of Physical Rehabilitation and Medicine Service (PM&R) offers a state-of-the-art environment, allowing all the PM&R services to be under one roof to better serve our Veterans. PM&R services include: Audiology, Kinesiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Patient Gym, Physiatrists, Prosthetics Department and Therapy Pool.
Facility Emergency Power – Completed October 2015
Two diesel generators individually capable of providing complete facility emergency power were installed, tested and commissioned in October 2015. The generator installations provide redundant capabilities serving 40+ buildings and provides seamless service delivery for the medical center during inclement weather or unexpected public power interruptions.
Urgent Care/Specialty Clinic (Building 3) – Completed October 2014
Urgent care, diagnostic and specialty care building renovations were completed in October 2014. The scope of the renovation included complete demolition and reconstruction of two floors totaling 39,000 square feet. The first floor included expanded radiology services to include MRI and a new Urgent Care Suite. The seconf floor provides a "one-stop shop" for patient care needs to include podiatry, optometry, PACT outpatient clinics and laboratory service.