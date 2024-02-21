Whole health
Our Whole Health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole Health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. The Whole Health services and resources listed below will vary by location and may be available in person or virtually.
Connect with a Whole health program manager
Angela Shaffner
Whole Health Program Manager
VA Coatesville health care
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 6813
Email: angela.shaffner@va.gov
Whole Health services and resources
Chiropractic treatment
VA doctors of chiropractic (DCs) provide diagnosis and management of non-operative neuromuscular and musculoskeletal conditions. Chiropractic treatment options include patient education, active rehabilitation, spinal manipulation and other manual therapies. VA DCs may also provide acupuncture or other novel therapies as non-pharmacologic options for Veteran care. Similar to other specialties, access to VA chiropractic services is by referral from a VA primary care or specialty provider.
Acupuncture treatment
Acupuncture is one of several techniques that make up the system of care provided by those trained in traditional medicine from China and other Asian countries. Acupuncture may refer to this whole system approach to healthcare or define the technique of acupuncture treatment. Most frequently we think of acupuncture as the penetration of thin needles into the body at acupuncture points to effect a change. Acupuncture is used to restore or maintain health.
Clinical Hypnosis treatment
Clinical Hypnosis is the process of (a) deliberately triggering a trance state and then (b) utilizing that state to encourage helpful cognitive, emotional, or physical healing responses. A trance is a natural biological state of inner absorption, concentration, and focused attention. Most frequently clinical hypnosis is used for stress related disorders and pain management. Services are provided by referral to Psychology Services.
Tai Chi
Tai Chi is a mind-body exercise combining slow-flowing intentional movements with breathing, awareness, and visualization. Classes are six 60-minute sessions and can be adapted to meet each Veterans ability. Beginner and advanced Tai Chi groups are offered through recreation therapy services.
Ask your primary care provider for a referral or contact recreation therapy services for more information at 610-384-7711, ext. 2255.
Yoga
Yoga is gentle movement that is a mind and body practice combining physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation or relaxation and is accessible to anyone. Classes are six 60-minute sessions and can include mat or chair options. Yoga groups are offered through Recreation therapy services.
Ask your primary care provider for a referral or contact recreation therapy services for more information at 610-384-7711, ext. 2255.
Health & Wellness Coaching
Whole Health coaches partner with Veterans seeking to enhance their well-being through self-directed, lasting changes, aligned with their values. Health coaches provide accountability in achieving your personal health goals for a healthier lifestyle. Whole Health coaches conduct individual or group coaching sessions that may occur in person, on the phone, or via telehealth.
Veterans can self-refer be contacting Anna Gardner, Whole Health Coach, at 610-384-7711, ext. 3307.
Guided Imagery
Guided imagery involves using a series of multi-sensory images designed to trigger specific changes in physiology, emotions, or mental state for the purpose of increasing healing response or unconscious changes. Guided imagery often begins with a series of relaxation techniques, although this is not always so. Often guided imagery is performed as a self-help option without the involvement of a professional. However, in more complex situations, guided imagery is done in a clinical setting either one on one or in group.
Introduction to Whole Health
The introduction to Whole Health is a 2-hour educational and experiential session based on a specific curriculum that exposes participants to the foundational concepts of Whole Health and allows time for self-care and self-exploration through completion of a personal health inventory (PHI). Veterans only need to attend one session.
For the current schedule, contact Anna Gardner, Whole Health Coach, at 610-384-7711, ext. 3307
Taking Charge of My Life and Health
Taking Charge of My Life and Health is a 9-week series that provides Veterans the opportunity to gain further knowledge of key components of health and well-being. Participants will reflect on “what really matters” and complete a personal health inventory. Participants will identify unique health goals and action steps that can be used in conversations with their care team. Veterans will receive support and comradery from each other. Completion of an introduction to Whole Health session is preferred, however not required.
Veterans can self-refer be contacting Anna Gardner, Whole Health Coach, at 610-384-7711, ext. 3307.
THRIVE
The THRIVE Program is an exciting opportunity for Veterans who are seeking a holistic approach to their health and well-being. Topics covered over the 14-week series include sleep, nutrition, mental Health & happiness, financial health, stress reduction, environmental health, healthy relationships, creativity, sexual health, mindfulness, spiritual health and work/life purpose. This group is currently only offered virtually.
Ask your primary care provider for a Whole Health consult.
WISE Woman
Women Informed, Supported, and Educated (WISE) Woman is a 5-Week interdisciplinary group to guide women through their Menopause Journey. Veterans will discuss basic information regarding physical, mental/emotional changes, movement and nutrition, and stress management during the perimenopause, menopause, and post-menopausal stages of a woman’s life. This group is currently only offered virtually.
Ask your primary care provider for a Whole Health consult.
VALUE Heart
Veterans Actively Learning and Understanding their Heart Failure Experience (VALUE) Heart is a 7-week interdisciplinary program rooted in Whole Health principles. Veterans will learn active self-management skills for living with heart failure including education, nutrition, medication management, stress management, advance care planning, and tai chi. This group is currently only offered virtually.
Ask your primary care provider for a Whole Health consult.
Learn more about VA’s Whole health approach by visiting the Whole Health Library: Whole Health Library Home (va.gov)