Local research projects actively recruiting

Research Projects

Title: A Comparison of Prolonged Exposure Therapy, Pharmacotherapy, and their Combination for PTSD: What works best, and for whom.

Condition: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Sites: Coatesville VA Medical Center, VA North Texas Health System, San Diego VA Health Care System, Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Palo Alto VA Health Care System, Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, and University of Pennsylvania.

Summary: Doctors can treat PTSD in one of several ways. One way is with medicine. Another way is prolonged exposure therapy, in which patients work with a therapist to learn how to confront their fears. Both ways are effective, but questions remain about how they compare to each other.

In this study, the research team is comparing three ways to treat PTSD:

Medicine

Prolonged exposure therapy

Both medicine and prolonged exposure therapy

The research team is interviewing and surveying patients at the start of the study and again 7, 14, 27, and 40 weeks later. The interviews and surveys ask patients about symptoms of PTSD and depression and quality of life. Doctors are checking patients':

Symptoms of PTSD

Symptoms of depression

Ability to look after their health and well-being

Ability to successfully perform tasks at work and interact with others at home and in the community

For more information: