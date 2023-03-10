Research and development investigators resources

VA Research Programs

Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development (BLRD) supports and conducts preclinical research for the purpose of understanding of how diseases affect Veterans.

Clinical Science Research and Development (CSRD) is focused on moving ideas from scientific discovery to clinical application in order to advance the healthcare of our Veterans.

Health Services Research and Development Service (HSR&D) supports research that encompasses all aspects of VA healthcare, focusing on patient care, cost, and quality.

Rehabilitation Research and Development (RR&D) is focused on improving the quality of life of impaired and disabled veterans through a full spectrum of research.