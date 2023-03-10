Research and development investigators resources
Resources available for research and development investigators
Getting started with research at Coatesville
Coatesville VAMC Research Office
610-384-7711, ext. 5127
VHACOAResearchAdmin@va.gov
Office of Research and Development (ORD) Priority Research Areas
VA Research Programs
Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development (BLRD) supports and conducts preclinical research for the purpose of understanding of how diseases affect Veterans.
Clinical Science Research and Development (CSRD) is focused on moving ideas from scientific discovery to clinical application in order to advance the healthcare of our Veterans.
Health Services Research and Development Service (HSR&D) supports research that encompasses all aspects of VA healthcare, focusing on patient care, cost, and quality.
Rehabilitation Research and Development (RR&D) is focused on improving the quality of life of impaired and disabled veterans through a full spectrum of research.
New research submissions
Become a registered user and start your submission now.
Research projects are submitted using the VA Innovation and Research Review System (VAIRRS). Explore more information about VAIRRS.
Contacts
Administration
David Kaicher, MD
Associate Chief of Staff for Research & Development
David.Kaicher@va.gov
Dawn McClintock
Administrative Officer for Research
Dawn.McClintock@va.gov
Research Review Committee
VISN4 Multi-Site Institutional Review Board (IRB)
Matt Alfonso, JD, RHIA
IRB Chairperson
Matt.Alfonso@va.gov
Katari Brown, PhD
IRB Co-Chairperson
Katari.Brown@va.gov
Research & Development Committee (R&DC)
Alexander Puhalla, PhD
R&DC Chairperson
Alexander.Puhalla@va.gov