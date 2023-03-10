Skip to Content
Research and development investigators resources

Resources available for research and development investigators

Getting started with research at Coatesville  

Coatesville VAMC Research Office
610-384-7711, ext. 5127
VHACOAResearchAdmin@va.gov

Office of Research and Development (ORD) Priority Research Areas

VA Research Programs

Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development (BLRD) supports and conducts preclinical research for the purpose of understanding of how diseases affect Veterans.

Clinical Science Research and Development (CSRD) is focused on moving ideas from scientific discovery to clinical application in order to advance the healthcare of our Veterans.

Health Services Research and Development Service (HSR&D) supports research that encompasses all aspects of VA healthcare, focusing on patient care, cost, and quality.

Rehabilitation Research and Development (RR&D) is focused on improving the quality of life of impaired and disabled veterans through a full spectrum of research.

New research submissions

Become a registered user and start your submission now.

Research projects are submitted using the VA Innovation and Research Review System (VAIRRS). Explore more information about VAIRRS.

Contacts

Administration

David Kaicher, MD
Associate Chief of Staff for Research & Development
David.Kaicher@va.gov

Dawn McClintock
Administrative Officer for Research
Dawn.McClintock@va.gov

Research Review Committee

VISN4 Multi-Site Institutional Review Board (IRB)

Matt Alfonso, JD, RHIA
IRB Chairperson
Matt.Alfonso@va.gov

Katari Brown, PhD
IRB Co-Chairperson
Katari.Brown@va.gov

Research & Development Committee (R&DC)

Alexander Puhalla, PhD
R&DC Chairperson
Alexander.Puhalla@va.gov

