He leads a team of approximately 1,050 employees and oversees all operations of this Level 3 complexity, specialty referral medical center, which includes the main campus in Coatesville and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Newtown Square and West Norriton, PA.

Mr. Wolff began his VA career in 2008 as a Human Resources Specialist at the Iowa City VAMC and has since held progressively senior roles at facilities in Birmingham, AL; Wilmington, DE; and Southern Nevada, where he served as Chief Human Resources Officer and Acting Assistant Director. Prior to joining CVAMC as Associate Director for Finance and Operations in January 2024, he was Assistant Director at the Atlanta VA Healthcare System and served in acting leadership roles at both the Dublin and Atlanta VA Medical Centers.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lincoln University (MO) and an MBA with a graduate certificate in Human Resources from the University of Missouri–St. Louis. Mr. Wolff is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), a graduate of the VA Technical Career Field Internship Program, and a U.S. Army Veteran.