Jennifer Harkins

In this role she is responsible for management of the administrative services at the medical center including resource management, health administration, human resources, police, facilities and engineering, environmental management, nutrition and food, logistics, and privacy.

Ms. Harkins began her VA career as the Women Veteran Coordinator in 1993 at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center. Since that time, she has served in increasingly more complex leadership roles at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center. She was also appointed as the Interim Associate Director at the Wilmington VA Medical Center in 2014. She has served as the Associate Director of the Coatesville VA Medical Center responsible for Finance and Operations since 2017.

Ms. Harkins is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, graduate of VA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program, has earned an Executive Leadership Certificate in Lean for Healthcare from the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Business and holds a master’s degree in Organizational and Strategic Leadership.