Jennifer Harkins

In that role, she directs a staff of approximately 1,083 employees and oversees all aspects of health care operations for a Complexity Level 3, specialty referral medical center, which includes the main campus in Coatesville and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Newtown Square and West Norriton, PA.

Ms. Harkins began her VA career in 1993 as the Women Veteran Coordinator at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center, where she went on to hold progressively more complex leadership positions prior to joining the Coatesville VA Medical Center. She first served as Interim Director of the Coatesville VA Medical Center in 2020, followed by a second appointment as Interim Director in 2023. From 2017 to 2023, she served as the Associate Director of the Coatesville VA Medical Center, responsible for Finance and Operations. She also served as Interim Associate Director of the Wilmington VA Medical Center in 2014.

Ms. Harkins is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a graduate of VA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program and Senior Executive Assessment Program has earned an Executive Leadership Certification in Lean for Healthcare from the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Business, and holds a master’s degree in organizational and strategic leadership.