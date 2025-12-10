As the Chief Nursing Executive, Ms. Fritz holds overall accountability for the leadership, direction, and administration of daily operations related to direct patient care activities. This includes the continuous improvement of nursing services, education, and development.

Ms. Fritz began her nursing career with an associate degree and later earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Immaculata University in 2008. She further advanced her education by obtaining a master's degree in nursing from Walden University in 2016.

Ms. Fritz's career with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) began in 2003 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) on the 16-bed Telemetry Unit. Her first leadership role was as the Nurse Manager for the primary care clinic. In 2016, she was selected as the Associate Chief Nurse (ACNS), overseeing medicine, staffing resources, and the Nurse of the Day program. She has taken on several stretch assignments, including Interim Surgical ACNS, Interim VA Community Clinics ACNS, Clinical Operations Co-Lead for the facility Incident Command Center during the initial COVID-19 pandemic response, and Interim Behavioral Health ACNS. In 2022 she was selected as the Deputy Nurse Executive at Lebanon and later detailed to Coatesville VAMC as the Acting Associate Director for Patient Care Services. Ms. Fritz officially joined the Coatesville VAMC in November 2022 as the Associate Director for Patient Care Services.