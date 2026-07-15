Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Coatesville health care community.
The energy in the beginner Tai Chi class session changed once everyone learned they’d be celebrating their Marine Corps Veteran and centenarian classmate’s milestone with birthday cake afterwards.
When thoughts of suicide overwhelmed an Army Veteran, he had no layers of protection and no one from his support network between him and the lethal means he had readily available; his prescription medications.
Veterans receiving inpatient care through our residential rehabilitation and treatment programs are taking advantage of leisure education sessions offered through recreation therapy using virtual reality (VR) headsets.
Federal, state, and local agencies gathered at Coatesville VA Medical Center’s Homeless Veteran Summit to work on ending Veteran homelessness on June 5th.
Her life slowly but dramatically started to change because of prescription medications, and she would never have guessed where she and her husband would end up 14 years later.
Chronic conditions can cause us pain, limit our mobility, threaten our ability to live independently and are common for Veterans, at any age.
Veterans receiving care at the Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) now have improved access to specialty care providers thanks to the new Provider Connect program.
According to a mental health care rating system, Coatesville VA Medical Center has consistently been rated in the top 2 of 139 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers for the last three years.
The closer Army Veteran Sherry Robinson got to the day she was supposed to leave the residential treatment program she voluntarily entered, the surer she was that she wasn’t ready to go yet.
After persevering through her experiences, accepting she needed help, and then deciding to enter a treatment program, Sherry Robinson found herself hesitating to take the final step of walking into the residential rehabilitation and treatment (RRTP) program at Coatesville VA Medical Center.