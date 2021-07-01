 Skip to Content
Celebrating 90 Years in Service

Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) is celebrating its 90th year in service to Veterans, with a dedication ceremony May 12.

Veterans in uniform attend the dedication ceremony at the Coatesville VA Medical center on May 12, 1931 with other guests gathered on the front steps of building 1 behind them.

Former Director D-Day Veteran

Dr. Ernest D. Shacklett, Coatesville VA Medical Center Director from 1974-1979, was one of the first to parachute into Normandy, during Operation OVERLORD, on June 6, 1944.

Dr. Ernest D. Shacklett, Coatesville VA Medical Center Director from 1974 to 1979, also served as medical officer and surgeon with the 101st Airborne Division, was one of the first to parachute into Normandy, during Operation OVERLORD.

2020 Campus Tree Healthcare Award

Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) was recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation program as a 2020 Tree Campus Healthcare facility.

An aerial view of the medical center taken by a drone from the south. From this angle building one is clearly visible while many more buildings are partially visible behind the cover of green trees and vegetation on the 140 acre campus.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Paused

Following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Coatesville VAMC continues to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine.

Vials of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccination lined up and receding from left to right.

New virtual health group for LGBT Veterans

Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) is registering Veterans for a new virtual health education group for Veterans who identify with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community until April 16.

A circle shaped logo. The outer circle is the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) rainbow flag colors with an inner circle separated by a white band of the transgender flag colors.

Vaccine Availability Expanded by SAVES LIVES Act

Coatesville expands COVID-19 vaccination to Veterans, including those who are not enrolled or eligible for VA health care, Veteran spouses, Veteran caregivers, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries.

Reginald Draughn talks on the phone while the nurse delivers his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.

Face to Face Visits Resume for Veterans in the CLC

Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) resumed face to face visits on Thursday for Veterans residing in the Community Living Center (CLC) on campus.

John Anker looks at the pictures he is holding of his dogs that his wife Margret shares across a table during their first face to face visit in a year.

Vaccines Open to All Enrolled

Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all enrolled Veterans on Thursday.

Debora Brooks-Wilson calmly stares off in the opposite direction of the nurse delivering Brooks-Wilsons first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.

Vaccines open to enrolled Veterans age 55 and over

Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans age 55 and over on Monday.

Gary Giorno, a Vietnam era Veteran in a black t-shirt and glasses looks straight ahead as he receives his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
