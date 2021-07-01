Stories
Celebrating 90 Years in Service
Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) is celebrating its 90th year in service to Veterans, with a dedication ceremony May 12.
Former Director D-Day Veteran
Dr. Ernest D. Shacklett, Coatesville VA Medical Center Director from 1974-1979, was one of the first to parachute into Normandy, during Operation OVERLORD, on June 6, 1944.
2020 Campus Tree Healthcare Award
Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) was recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation program as a 2020 Tree Campus Healthcare facility.
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Paused
Following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Coatesville VAMC continues to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine.
New virtual health group for LGBT Veterans
Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) is registering Veterans for a new virtual health education group for Veterans who identify with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community until April 16.
Vaccine Availability Expanded by SAVES LIVES Act
Coatesville expands COVID-19 vaccination to Veterans, including those who are not enrolled or eligible for VA health care, Veteran spouses, Veteran caregivers, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries.
Face to Face Visits Resume for Veterans in the CLC
Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) resumed face to face visits on Thursday for Veterans residing in the Community Living Center (CLC) on campus.
Vaccines Open to All Enrolled
Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all enrolled Veterans on Thursday.
Vaccines open to enrolled Veterans age 55 and over
Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans age 55 and over on Monday.