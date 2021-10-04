CDC approved Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Vaccine

On September 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified and recommended several groups of people who should get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster.

At present, Coatesville VA Medical Center does not stock Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines; therefore, we cannot offer the booster at this time.

If you are an eligible individual and you have been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, then you can receive your booster shot at no cost to you outside of VA. You can locate a vaccine site at Vaccines.gov - Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go!

Once you receive your booster, we encourage you to share this information with your VA health care team. You can send a picture of your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to your VA provider through secure messaging. You can also add your vaccine information to your MyHealtheVet health summary for your own records. To add your information, you’ll need a premium MyHealtheVet account. Learn more about managing your COVID-19 vaccine records online.