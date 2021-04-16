Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Paused

Following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Coatesville VAMC continues to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC and FDA are investigating rare cases of significant adverse reactions out of more than 6.8 million J&J vaccines administered. All cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The Coatesville VA has had a small number of employees, Veterans, and recipients through the SAVES LIVES Act who are considered to be in the high priority group (women under the age of 55). Our medical center has reached out to all of them to ensure they are doing well and encouraged each of them to monitor their health condition.

In the meantime, we will continue to offer the Moderna vaccine and have sufficient supply to continue our vaccination efforts.

If you received the J&J vaccine within the last three weeks and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath, please seek immediate medical attention at an emergency department. Continue to follow the instructions you were given by the vaccine clinic and track your symptoms and report side effects to FDA/CDC to 1-800-822-7967 or report online to https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html

For more information please visit the CDC website.