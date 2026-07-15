Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Coatesville health care community.
We are delighted to announce the appointment of Yusef Sayeed, MD, MPH, MEng, CPH, RMSK, FAIUM, DABPM as the Chief of Staff of the Coatesville VA Medical Center, effective January 13, 2025.
The Lincoln’s Promise Food Pantry at the Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center has expanded significantly in 2024 to more than double the number of people they served to 348 in December 2024.
Eight weeks earlier Renè Toney’s situation was as bad as it had ever been. She had lost her job, her wife and almost lost her home and her life.
After decades of avoiding facing the traumatic events she experienced in Kuwait and treating her post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with a medication-only treatment plan, this Veteran lost her job, her partner, and nearly lost her home and her life.
A Vietnam Veteran with a distinguished combat record went to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in 1978 to document his exposure to Agent Orange and treat the health conditions he believes are connected to his service in Vietnam.
Veterans who experienced homelessness or near homelessness have one common message to their fellow Veterans who may find themselves in similar despair, “reach out to the VA right away, there is hope and you will get the help you need.”
After leaving the Navy, Eoighin McGilligan’s transition didn’t turn out as he had planned. Problems started piling up, his world started to cave in on him and he had difficulties finding housing for himself and his family of five children.
Struggling with substance abuse, unable to quit drinking, and feeling hopeless and miserable, an Air Force Veteran arrives at the emergency room of her nearest VA hospital for help.
This U.S. Marine Corps Veteran couldn’t have predicted the impact of all the choices he made as he left the Marine Corps in 1967 but there is one that stands out as a really great decision.
A Veteran's initial frustration turns into a great experience.