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Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Coatesville health care community.

  • Community partners are recognized by Coatesville VA for their contributions to previously homeless Veterans.

    Community partners pause for a picture surrounded by the leadership and social workers from the Coatesville VA Medical Center.

  • Excitement quickly turned to concern as a newcomer settled into their position as the County Court Coordinator for Veterans Treatment Court.

    Briefer addresses attendees seated in a conference room.

  • "I just didn't think it was going to be as great of a relationship as it has turned out to be. Their communications and their feedback, I'm blown away by it."

    Police officer stands next to his police vehicle

  • Sports fans gathered to get geared up for the football season during an Opening Day Event September 21, at the Coatesville VA Medical Center's Community Living Center (CLC).

    A Veteran in an Eagles jersey is in front of a backdrop of a football field holding a football and a helmet.

  • The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced the appointment of Jennifer Harkins as the new medical center director of the Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

    Ms. Jennifer Harkins, Executive Medical Center Director.

  • VA police officers at the Coatesville VA Medical Center begin to use in-car and body-worn cameras on August 28.

    VA Police Officers Standing - 2 males

  • Representatives from Montgomery County gathered in Eagleville, on June 16th, and shared their thoughts on the Veterans Response Team’s (VRT) progress after 18 months of training first responders to connect Veterans in crisis with the resources they need.

    Veterans Response Team (VRT) trainers and trainees from Montgomery County on June 8, 2022, conducting scenario training designed to help them connect with Veterans in times of crisis.

  • An opportunity for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to collaborate with the University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) brought representatives from both organizations and Veteran representatives from the local community to the Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) grounds, on June 27th.

    Attendees gather for a group photo with the Memorandum of Understanding at the event in Philadelphia

  • U.S. Army Veteran, Bill Seelaus, strengthens his mindfulness and awareness, tenants of Whole Health, on April 11, by incorporating Tai Chi classes into his personal health care plan.

    Recreation Therapist leads a Veteran through Tai Chi exercise.

  • Donor organizations, volunteers, and staff at the Coatesville VA Medical Center came together to launch a woodturning program in March.

    The experienced hands of the woodturning instructor hold a block of wood while the Veteran holds his project, a pen, in place as they try to assemble it.