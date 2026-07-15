Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Coatesville health care community.
Community partners are recognized by Coatesville VA for their contributions to previously homeless Veterans.
Excitement quickly turned to concern as a newcomer settled into their position as the County Court Coordinator for Veterans Treatment Court.
"I just didn't think it was going to be as great of a relationship as it has turned out to be. Their communications and their feedback, I'm blown away by it."
Sports fans gathered to get geared up for the football season during an Opening Day Event September 21, at the Coatesville VA Medical Center's Community Living Center (CLC).
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced the appointment of Jennifer Harkins as the new medical center director of the Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.
VA police officers at the Coatesville VA Medical Center begin to use in-car and body-worn cameras on August 28.
Representatives from Montgomery County gathered in Eagleville, on June 16th, and shared their thoughts on the Veterans Response Team’s (VRT) progress after 18 months of training first responders to connect Veterans in crisis with the resources they need.
An opportunity for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to collaborate with the University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) brought representatives from both organizations and Veteran representatives from the local community to the Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) grounds, on June 27th.
U.S. Army Veteran, Bill Seelaus, strengthens his mindfulness and awareness, tenants of Whole Health, on April 11, by incorporating Tai Chi classes into his personal health care plan.
Donor organizations, volunteers, and staff at the Coatesville VA Medical Center came together to launch a woodturning program in March.