Face to Face Visits Resume for Veterans in the CLC
Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) resumed face to face visits on Thursday for Veterans residing in the Community Living Center (CLC) on campus.
Vaccines Open to All Enrolled
Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all enrolled Veterans on Thursday.
Vaccines open to enrolled Veterans age 55 and over
Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans age 55 and over on Monday.
Accessing Care at Coatesville
The changes can affect when, where and how Veterans access their care and understanding what services we offer will save Veterans time and frustration when Veterans try to access their care.