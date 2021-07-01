Skip to Content

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Coatesville health care community.

Face to Face Visits Resume for Veterans in the CLC

Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) resumed face to face visits on Thursday for Veterans residing in the Community Living Center (CLC) on campus.

John Anker looks at the pictures he is holding of his dogs that his wife Margret shares across a table during their first face to face visit in a year.

Vaccines Open to All Enrolled

Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all enrolled Veterans on Thursday.

Debora Brooks-Wilson calmly stares off in the opposite direction of the nurse delivering Brooks-Wilsons first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.

Vaccines open to enrolled Veterans age 55 and over

Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans age 55 and over on Monday.

Gary Giorno, a Vietnam era Veteran in a black t-shirt and glasses looks straight ahead as he receives his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Accessing Care at Coatesville

The changes can affect when, where and how Veterans access their care and understanding what services we offer will save Veterans time and frustration when Veterans try to access their care.

Coatesville Care
Prev
3 4 5