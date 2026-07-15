Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Coatesville health care community.
Veterans visiting the Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) enjoy the benefits from the facility's ongoing green practices, earning them the 2021 Environmental Excellence Award from Practice Greenhealth.
For its achievements in health care sustainability, Coatesville VAMC received the Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation's leading organization for environmental sustainability in health care.
Desert Storm Veteran Tom Marchetti had the opportunity to put a fly fishing rod in his hands July 21, at Coatesville VA Medical Center for the first time thanks to the dedicated group of volunteers from the Coatesville VAMC Program of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing.
Dr. Ernest D. Shacklett, Coatesville VA Medical Center Director from 1974-1979, was one of the first to parachute into Normandy, during Operation OVERLORD, on June 6, 1944.
Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) is celebrating its 90th year in service to Veterans, with a dedication ceremony May 12.
Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) was recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation program as a 2020 Tree Campus Healthcare facility.
Following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Coatesville VAMC continues to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine.
Coatesville expands COVID-19 vaccination to Veterans, including those who are not enrolled or eligible for VA health care, Veteran spouses, Veteran caregivers, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries.
Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) resumed face to face visits on Thursday for Veterans residing in the Community Living Center (CLC) on campus.
Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all enrolled Veterans on Thursday.