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Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Coatesville health care community.

  • Veterans visiting the Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) enjoy the benefits from the facility's ongoing green practices, earning them the 2021 Environmental Excellence Award from Practice Greenhealth.

    Image of the grounds and landscape at Coatesville VAMC. A brick building is in the background, multiple trees growing and a garden in the front center.

  • For its achievements in health care sustainability, Coatesville VAMC received the Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation's leading organization for environmental sustainability in health care.

    Image of the grounds and landscape at Coatesville VAMC. A brick building is in the background, multiple trees growing and a garden in the front center.

  • Desert Storm Veteran Tom Marchetti had the opportunity to put a fly fishing rod in his hands July 21, at Coatesville VA Medical Center for the first time thanks to the dedicated group of volunteers from the Coatesville VAMC Program of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing.

    Tom Marchetti, U.S. Navy Veteran who served during Desert Storm holds a fly fishing rod in his hands for the first time during a casting clinic hosted at the Coatesville VA Medical Center by volunteers from the Coatesville VAMC Program of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing group on July 21, 2021.

  • Dr. Ernest D. Shacklett, Coatesville VA Medical Center Director from 1974-1979, was one of the first to parachute into Normandy, during Operation OVERLORD, on June 6, 1944.

    Dr. Ernest D. Shacklett, Coatesville VA Medical Center Director from 1974 to 1979, also served as medical officer and surgeon with the 101st Airborne Division, was one of the first to parachute into Normandy, during Operation OVERLORD.

  • Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) is celebrating its 90th year in service to Veterans, with a dedication ceremony May 12.

    Veterans in uniform attend the dedication ceremony at the Coatesville VA Medical center on May 12, 1931 with other guests gathered on the front steps of building 1 behind them.

  • Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) was recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation program as a 2020 Tree Campus Healthcare facility.

    An aerial view of the medical center taken by a drone from the south. From this angle building one is clearly visible while many more buildings are partially visible behind the cover of green trees and vegetation on the 140 acre campus.

  • Following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Coatesville VAMC continues to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine.

    Vials of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccination lined up and receding from left to right.

  • Coatesville expands COVID-19 vaccination to Veterans, including those who are not enrolled or eligible for VA health care, Veteran spouses, Veteran caregivers, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries.

    Reginald Draughn talks on the phone while the nurse delivers his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.

  • Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) resumed face to face visits on Thursday for Veterans residing in the Community Living Center (CLC) on campus.

    John Anker looks at the pictures he is holding of his dogs that his wife Margret shares across a table during their first face to face visit in a year.

  • Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all enrolled Veterans on Thursday.

    Debora Brooks-Wilson calmly stares off in the opposite direction of the nurse delivering Brooks-Wilsons first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.