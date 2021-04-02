Vaccine Availability Expanded by SAVES LIVES Act

Coatesville expands COVID-19 vaccination to Veterans, including those who are not enrolled or eligible for VA health care, Veteran spouses, Veteran caregivers, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries.

The Coatesville VA Medical Center is expanding COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans, including those who are not enrolled or eligible for VA health care, Veteran spouses, Veteran caregivers, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries, as defined by the newly signed SAVE LIVES Act.

Eligible Veterans

Veterans who are not enrolled or eligible for VA health care

Anyone who served in the U.S. military regardless of their Character of Discharge is eligible to be vaccinated through VA.

Never activated National Guard, Reserve and Coast Guard who are retired.

Eligible Spouse

For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a spouse to include marriage, same-sex and common-law marriages. This includes a widow or widower of a Veteran. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine.

Eligible Caregivers

For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to the Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.

Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits

Scheduling Your Appointment: All Veterans and individuals eligible under the SAVE LIVES Act may call (610) 384-7711 extension 5110, to schedule a vaccination appointment or sign-up online using the “Keep Me Informed” tool at www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine. Please do not visit the VA medical facility for a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

The expanded authority under the SAVES LIVES Act depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the VA to continue to prioritize for Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care. We anticipate to gradually vaccinate all Veterans, their spouses or caregivers as the vaccine supply increases in the coming weeks.

The best way to stay informed is to sign-up by requesting a COVID-19 vaccine through www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine. Coatesville VAMC will then contact you when a vaccine is readily available for you.

Veterans who have not enrolled yet, will have the opportunity to enroll for VA health care when coming in for their vaccination or they may get a head-start by contacting our Eligibility & Enrollment office at (610) 383-0265 or 0266.

For additional information, please visit https://www.coatesville.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.