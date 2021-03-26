Vaccines Open to All Enrolled

The decision to open vaccinations to all enrolled Veterans follows the announcement that the Save Lives Act was signed into law on Wednesday.

Until now Coatesville VAMC was offering the vaccine to Veterans age 55 and older was based on the number of vaccines received each week.

More than 6,000 Veterans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Coatesville VAMC has vaccinated nearly 45 percent of Veterans within their care.

All vaccinations are delivered by a scheduled appointment. Veterans of any age who are enrolled with Coatesville VAMC may schedule an appointment by calling (610) 384-7711 extension 5110.

The expanded authority granted by the Saves Lives Act depends on the available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires VA to continue to prioritize vaccinations and healthcare delivery for our nation's Veterans enrolled in VA care. Presently, the vaccine supply is limited. We're working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal partners to provide COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Veterans, spouses, and caregivers. We appreciate everyone's patience as we prepare to offer more vaccines.

All Veterans may receive vaccine information updates from VA and indicate their interest in receiving the vaccine through VA's Keep me Informed tool.