West Norriton Clinic Opens

The Spring City Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), located on the grounds of the Southeastern Veterans Center, moves to 2495 General Armistead Avenue, Norristown, PA 19403.

In 2002, the Spring City CBOC opened at its current location and since then, it has provided mental health and primary care to nearly 9,400 area Veterans each year. Over the past five years, the demand for health care services among Veterans has increased while the clinic space remained the same.

At 10,500 square feet, the West Norriton VA CBOC is over triple in size of the old Spring City clinic, which will provide the necessary space to meet the increased demand for health care services. The new clinic offers 17 dedicated exam rooms; ample parking and it is also close to public transportation.

Immediate services available include Primary care, Mental Health care, Women's Health care, Whole Health, Telehealth, Laboratory services, Social Work services, a Nurse 24/7 Help Line, and Transportation services. Planned future services include Audiology, Optometry, Physical Therapy and Podiatry.

The VA paid nearly $1.8 million for the new clinic design and renovation work to improve access and care coordination between all services.

The community was invited to attend the Opening House for a tour and introduction on November 16, from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. The West Norriton VA outpatient clinic begins seeing Veterans on November 22, and clinic hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All scheduled appointments will automatically transfer from Spring City to West Norriton and the phone numbers will remain the same. For a new appointment please call our Call Center at 610-383-0239.