Work with us

Jobs and careers

Build your career with us at Coatesville health care. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is much more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your talents as you realize the greatest possible impact.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of our current openings, and visit our Jobs and Careers page to learn more about the application process.

Externships, Internships and Residencies

Nationwide, VA hosts the largest medical training program, partnering with more than 1,800 colleges and universities. We encourage students at the college, university, and post-graduate levels to explore career training here.

Visit our Externships, Internships and Residencies page to find positions that are right for you.

Volunteer or donate

Give the special gift of time, money, or needed items to help Coatesville Veterans. As one of our more than 300 volunteers, you can make our patients’ visits more enjoyable. Your donations also can impact many lives in unexpected ways.

Learn more about volunteering or donating

Doing business with Coatesville health care

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Coatesville, call 412-302-5705 to learn more.

Learn more about VA Healthcare VISN-4, the network in which Coatesville is located, to get a better sense of who we serve and our organizational needs.