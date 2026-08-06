Pharmacy Residency Program

How to Apply

Application Requirements

Applicants must be a United States citizen and possess a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from an accredited school or college of pharmacy or a B.S. or M.S. degree and equivalent training or experience. They must also be eligible for licensure in any U.S. state or territory. All applicants must participate in the ASHP Residency Matching Process.

Application Materials Required:

Curriculum Vitae

Three (3) letters of recommendation

Letter of Intent which includes specific career goals and how completing a PGY-1 residency at Coatesville VA Medical Center will help you achieve these goals

Official transcripts from ACPE accredited school of Pharmacy

Process:

Applications must be submitted via PhORCAS.

All application materials are due no later than January 2nd. Please use Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) to apply at https://www.ashp.org/phorcas

Two positions are available beginning no later than July 1st.

Recruitment Events:

PSHP Virtual Residency & Fellowship Showcase

SNPhA x ACCP Residency and Fellowship Showcase

Federal Pharmacy Virtual Recruitment Event

Please contact the Residency Program Director for more information regarding dates and times of events.