Pharmacy Residency Program
VA Coatesville's PGY1 pharmacy residency program builds on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
RESIDENCY INFO
NMS Code: 213413
The ASHP Accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Coatesville VA Medical Center is a one-year program designed to develop residents into competent clinical practitioners through providing quality pharmacy services to our Nation's Veterans. The resident will receive training in both the clinical and distributive aspects of pharmacy practice. The program emphasizes preparation for geriatric or ambulatory care pharmacy practice, but the resident will develop clinical skills that can be applied to various settings.
Benefits:
- Stipend: approximately $54,208
- Eligible for health and life insurance
- Thirteen (13) days of sick leave
- Thirteen (13) days of annual leave
- Eleven (11) paid federal holidays
- Educational leave and funding for Eastern States Resident Conference
Contact Info
Reshma Patel, Pharm.D.
Residency Program Director
610-384-7711, ext. 4814
Reshma.Patel2@va.gov
How to Apply
Application Requirements
Applicants must be a United States citizen and possess a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from an accredited school or college of pharmacy or a B.S. or M.S. degree and equivalent training or experience. They must also be eligible for licensure in any U.S. state or territory. All applicants must participate in the ASHP Residency Matching Process.
Application Materials Required:
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three (3) letters of recommendation
- Letter of Intent which includes specific career goals and how completing a PGY-1 residency at Coatesville VA Medical Center will help you achieve these goals
- Official transcripts from ACPE accredited school of Pharmacy
Process:
Applications must be submitted via PhORCAS.
All application materials are due no later than January 2nd. Please use Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) to apply at https://www.ashp.org/phorcas
Two positions are available beginning no later than July 1st.
Recruitment Events:
- PSHP Virtual Residency & Fellowship Showcase
- SNPhA x ACCP Residency and Fellowship Showcase
- Federal Pharmacy Virtual Recruitment Event
Please contact the Residency Program Director for more information regarding dates and times of events.
Required Rotations
- Orientation (6 weeks):
This time period allows the resident to meet pharmacy department staff members and become familiar with the medical center and its policies/procedures, daily operations in pharmacy, and complete mandatory trainings.
- Administration (4 weeks broken up into two 2 week periods):
The pharmacy resident will be responsible for evaluating the medication use system and developing and implementing improvements in that system. The resident will learn the regulations that govern the provision of pharmacy service promulgated by the Joint Commission (TJC),Office of Inspector General (OIG), DEA, CARF and LTCI and how they relate to the pharmacy practice. The resident will review the regulation and the local policy to gain an understanding of the requirements of a pharmacy service and participate in the pharmacy's quality assurance program and cost savings initiatives.
- Ambulatory Care (12 weeks – the resident will rotate through the following clinics):
- Anticoagulation Clinic: The Clinical Pharmacy Specialist is responsible for overall monitoring, education and management of anticoagulation therapy across the continuum of care of patients in outpatient clinic setting. The resident will be actively involved in daily anticoagulation clinic activities (including, but not limited to) monitoring and dose adjustment of oral anticoagulant agents, drug information related to anticoagulation therapies, patient education/counseling, documentation of monitoring, intervention and patient education.
- Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) / Medical Home: The Clinical Pharmacy Specialist on the team staffs the PACT Medication Management Clinic to which patients are referred for management of chronic disease states including diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. Patients are also referred for polypharmacy reviews if prescribed over 9 medications. The resident will be responsible for adjusting and monitoring pharmacotherapy to assist patients in achieving their individual goals, medication education of patients and their family members, and education of other healthcare professionals.
- Pain Management: The pain management rotation experience exposes and integrates the resident into the outpatient pain management setting. The resident will work closely with pain management providers and other healthcare professionals including physiatrist, physical therapy, primary care, psychiatry, psychology, social work and suicide prevention to provide care and education to the patient. Daily activities will emphasize review of medication safety and effectiveness, assessing compliance/non-compliance to prescribed treatment, evaluation and appropriateness of prescribing trends, interpretation of urine drug screen, providing drug information/education to staff and patients, and treatment recommendations.
- Internal Medicine/Acute Care (Wilmington, DE VAMC – 6 weeks):
This rotation will help the resident to gain experience in the intensive care and acute care settings. The resident will be responsible for assessing and monitoring patients with dynamic problems requiring constant reformulation of the treatment and monitoring plan based on current medical problems, acuity, laboratory data and fluid and electrolyte status. The resident will improve skills in anticipating possible medication related issues and developing a treatment and monitoring plan that optimizes safety and efficacy.
- Geriatrics:
- Community Living Center (6 weeks): The Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Community Living Center (CLC) works with an interdisciplinary team to care for Veterans on our 80 bed CLC and hospice units. This experience gives the resident opportunity to advance their pharmacotherapy skills and knowledge in the medical management of the elderly population. The resident will take responsibility for their assigned patients to identify, resolve, and prevent medication-related problems that may interfere with the goals of therapy, participate as a member of the interdisciplinary team serving as a drug information resource for the practitioners, collaborate with providers for the patients' treatment plans, and counsel patients on medication therapy management and medication compliance promoting therapeutic goal achievement.
- Home Based Primary Care (6 weeks): Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) is a multidisciplinary team made up of providers, nurses, social workers, physical therapists, dietitians, and pharmacists that care for Veterans that are home-bound so they can remain living in their home. The resident will be responsible for the pharmaceutical care of Veterans through collaboration with the HBPC team. Responsibilities include: initial and quarterly medication review for assigned HBPC patients, medication reconciliation for new admissions, addressing non-formulary drug requests for HBPC patients, providing drug information and education to the other HBPC team members as well as patients and caregivers.
Longitudinal Commitments:
- Staffing: The resident will staff in the pharmacy one day every other week; one holiday and 2 weeks concentrated in both the inpatient and outpatient areas. The inpatient pharmacy provides unit dose medications and IV compounding for patients admitted to the inpatient units, community living center (CLC), hospice unit, and domiciliary units. The outpatient pharmacy provides prescription services to the patients seen in the outpatient clinics and patients in the domiciliary and grant per diem programs on campus.
- Pharmacy & Therapeutics (P&T) Committee: The resident will interact with the P&T committee, learn the functions of the P&T committee at our facility and build to eventually serve as the facilitator of the meeting. The core competencies to achieve in this rotation are as follows: leadership, decision-making, team working, communication, self-management skills, workplace management skills, quality assurance, and providing medication information and education.
- Residency Project: The resident will gain the necessary skills to develop, manage, and complete a major project over the course of the residency. The project results will be presented at a local conference and a manuscript will be prepared that is suitable for submission to a medical journal.
- Community Outreach and Continuing Education: Each resident will be expected to organize volunteer services at the facility or local community level. The resident will learn and utilize practice management skills by developing or facilitating a program in which all department pharmacists can participate. The community service activity should involve providing medication education, training, or counseling to the public and may include patients, caregivers, or health care professionals.
Elective Rotations
- Formulary Management (4 weeks): The resident will be responsible for formulary management practices at CVAMC. This includes, but is not limited to, evaluating consults for non-formulary, restricted or prior authorization agents, maintaining alignment with the National Formulary (NF), presenting information on new formulary agents to Pharmacy & Therapeutics Committee and facility providers, ensuring the facility has therapeutic alternatives in the event of shortages.
- Mental Health Outpatient Clinic (4 weeks): The Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) is a multidisciplinary team made up of psychiatrists, psychologists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, and social workers that provide behavioral health services for Veterans. The resident will be responsible for the pharmaceutical care of Veterans through collaboration with BHIP. Responsibilities include: medication management (prescribing), medication education, Clozapine monitoring and education, antidepressant follow-up calls, DUE monitoring notes, care coordination, and consults (prior authorization and non-formulary consult for mental health medications, e-consults from providers).
- Transitions of Care (4 weeks): The Transitions of Care elective gives the resident opportunity to advance their pharmacy practice skills in management of patients during the admission and discharge period from various settings including acute care hospitals, skilled rehab and long-term care facilities. The resident will take responsibility for their patients to identify, resolve, and prevent medication-related problems that could potentially lead to harm, and ensure all medications are appropriate, effective, safe, and are used correctly. The resident will participate as a member of the interdisciplinary team serving as a drug information and collaborate with providers for the patients' treatment plans.
- Academic Detailing and PMOP (4 weeks): The Academic Detailing and Pain Management, Opioid Safety and Prescription (PMOP) Drug Monitoring elective rotation gives the resident the opportunity to work in our academic detailing and PMOP services. Academic detailing is a pharmacist-run service designed to improve quality of care through one-on-one and small-group provider interaction. Pharmacist-provided detailing visits distill current literature and resources into customized information with the goal of optimizing efficiency and ultimately improve patient outcomes through application of latest practice guidelines and VA initiatives. Our PMOP coordinator collaborates with the VISN PMOP Coordinator, PACT Pain Champion, Academic Detailing pharmacist and VHA program stakeholders regarding PMOP- related initiatives. The PMOP Coordinator offers support for monitoring and reporting on PMOP-related initiatives. The PMOP Coordinator is involved with VISN-wide pain management and opioid prescribing processes including risk mitigation efforts, prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) and OUD stepped care model at both the VISN and National level.
- Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Longitudinal Rotation ( 4 week or 12 week option): The Pharmacogenomics rotation is an elective learning experience at Coatesville VA Medical Center that can be completed as an 4 week elective or a 12 week longitudinal elective in the second half of the residency year one day every other week. This rotation provides a unique opportunity for the pharmacy resident to gain a deep understanding of the role of genetics in drug therapy and patient care. Over the course of this longitudinal rotation, the resident will be exposed to the principles of pharmacogenomics, clinical applications, and the integration of genetic testing in therapeutic decision-making.
- Additional elective experiences may be developed based on resident interest with RPD/RAC approval.
Preceptors
Davy Peou, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCIDP, Chief, Pharmacy Service
Pharmacy School: University of the Sciences, Philadelphia
Rotation: Administration (required rotation)
Email: davy.peou@va.gov
Reshma Patel, Pharm.D., Associate Chief of Clinical Pharmacy Services, PGY-1 Residency Program Director
Pharmacy School: University of the Sciences, Philadelphia College of Pharmacy
Rotation: Orientation (required rotation)
Email: reshma.patel2@va.gov
Lauren Stutzman, Pharm.D., BCGP, Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Pharmacy School: Temple University School of Pharmacy
Residency: PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Temple University Hospital
Rotation: Home Based Primary Care (required rotation)
Email: lauren.stutzman@va.gov
Michelle von Vital, Pharm.D., BCPS, CDE, Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Pharmacy School: Temple University School of Pharmacy
Residency: PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice VA Maryland Health Care System
Rotation: PACT (required rotation)
Email: michelle.vonvital@va.gov
Sonal Taylor, Pharm.D., BCACP, Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Pharmacy School: University of Sciences, Philadelphia
Residency: PGY-1 Ambulatory Care The University of the Sciences in Philadelphia in conjunction with Presbyterian Medical Center-Presbyterian Medical Group, Philadelphia, PA
Rotation: PACT (required rotation)
Email: sonal.taylor@va.gov
Laurence Martinez, Pharm.D., BCACP, Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Pharmacy School: Temple University School of Pharmacy
Residency: PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Coatesville VA Medical Center; PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Practice Residency, Lebanon VA Medical Center
Rotation: PACT (required rotation)
Email: laurence.martinez@va.gov
Amanda Thomas, Pharm.D., BCGP, Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Pharmacy School: Temple University School of Pharmacy
Rotation: Community Living Center (required rotation)
Email: amanda.thomas@va.gov
Brianna Lutteroty, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Pharmacy School: Jefferson College of Pharmacy
Residency: PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Coatesville VA Medical Center
Rotation: Community Outreach and Continuing Education (required longitudinal rotation)
Email: brianna.lutteroty@va.gov
Audrey Ameigh, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacist
Pharmacy School: Wilkes University School of Pharmacy
Rotation: Outpatient Staffing (required longitudinal rotation)
Email: audrey.ameigh@va.gov
Amy Bieryla, Pharm.D., BCPP, Clinical Pharmacist
Pharmacy School: Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science
Rotation: Inpatient Staffing (required longitudinal rotation)
Email: amy.bieryla@va.gov
Meghan Hamm, Pharm.D., BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Pharmacy School: Duquesne University
Residency: PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice, Martha Jefferson Hospital
Rotation: Transitions of Care (elective)
Email: meghan.hamm@va.gov
John Ammon, RPh, BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Pharmacy School: Rutgers University College of Pharmacy
Rotation: PACT (required rotation)
Email: john.ammon2@va.gov
Tamara Bystrak, Pharm.D., BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Pharmacy School: University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy
Residency: PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice; PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy, VA Connecticut
Rotation: PACT/Mental Health (elective)
Email: tamara.bystrak@va.gov
Amy Andreaggi, Pharm.D., BCACP, Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Pharmacy School: University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy
Residency: PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Coatesville VA Medical Center
Rotation: PACT (required rotation)
Email: amy.andreaggi@va.gov
Julia Kaminski, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Pharmacy School: Philadelphia College of Pharmacy
Residency: PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Norman Regional Health System
Rotation: Academic Detailing and PMOP (elective rotation)
Email: julia.kaminski@va.gov
Greg Yugov, Pharm.D., BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Pharmacy School: Philadelphia College of Pharmacy
Residency: PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Philadelphia VA Medical Center
Rotation: Academic Detailing and PMOP (elective rotation)
Email: gregory.yugov@va.gov
Amanda McQuillan, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCPP, Pharmacogenomic Program Manager
Pharmacy School: University of Findlay
Residency: PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Pittsburgh VA Medical Center
Rotation: Pharmacogenomic (elective rotation)
Email: Amanda.McQuillan@va.gov
Alissa Pastino, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Pharmacy School: University of Pittsburgh
Residency: PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Lebanon VA Medical Center
Rotation: Internal Medicine/Acute Care (required rotation at WVAMC)
Email: Alissa.Pastino@va.gov
Current Residents
Melinda Murphy, Pharm.D, PGY-1 Pharmacy Resident
Melinda is originally from Bucks County, PA, and is currently living in Chesterbrook, PA, near Valley Forge National Park. She completed her undergraduate training and Doctor of Pharmacy at Temple University. In her free time, she enjoys watching movies, baking, going to the beach, and spending time with friends and family. Her clinical interests include ambulatory care and mental health. She is most excited to gain experience in these areas as well as in transitions of care and home-based primary care.
Emily Mohlmann, Pharm.D, PGY-1 Pharmacy Resident
Emily grew up on Long Island, NY & recently relocated to Pottstown, PA. Before residency, she completed her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry at SUNY Binghamton and went on to obtain her PharmD from Binghamton School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences. In her free time, she enjoys spending time outdoors and watching documentaries. Her current clinical interests include geriatric pharmacy and transitions of care. She is most excited to gain experience in these areas, as well as research and service opportunities.
Past Residents
2025-2026
Destiny Walker, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacist, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Perry Point, MD
Kylie Thompson, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacist, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Coatesville, PA
2024-2025
Madison Gutowiecz, Pharm.D., Population Health Clinical Pharmacist at Christiana Care
Dylan Zuch, Pharm.D., Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy Practice at Jefferson College of Pharmacy
2023-2024
William Hallinan, Pharm.D., Clinical Diabetes Pharmacist, Nuvem, Philadelphia, PA
Kaylen Patel, Pharm.D., Staff Pharmacist, BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, Garnet Valley PA
2022-2023
Neha Patel, Pharm.D., Transitions of Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, White Oak Medical Center, Silver Springs Maryland
Peyton Woloszyn, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacist, Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown New York
2021-2022
Lexi Cohen, Pharm.D., PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Resident, Lebanon VA Medical Center, Lebanon PA
Matthew Kuhn, Pharm.D., PGY-2 Mental Health Resident, VA Connecticut Healthcare System, West Haven Connecticut
2020-2021
Amy Andreaggi, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Coatesville VA Medical Center, Coatesville, PA
Abegale Nelson, Pharm.D., PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Resident, VA Hudson Valley HCS, Montrose, NY
2019-2020
Haley Mesaros, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacist, Coram Home Infusion, Malvern, PA
Vinita Mistry, Pharm.D., PGY-2 Geriatrics Resident, Durham VA Medical Center, Durham, NC
2018-2019
Allison Webster, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacist, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
Courtney Donovan, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacist, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Bryn Mawr, PA
2017-2018
Courtney Ensor, Pharm.D., BCPS, Clinical Pharmacist, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
Jessica Sylvester, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacist, RxPartners, Bridgeville, PA
2016-2017
Hilary Weismantal, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA Medical Center Tampa, FL
Laurence Martinez, Pharm.D., BCACP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA Medical Center Coatesville, PA
2015-2016
Brianna Lutteroty, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA Medical Center Coatesville, PA
Taryn Mondiello, Pharm.D., BCACP, Pharmacotherapy Specialist, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, Brooklyn, NY
2014-2015
Katherine Trexler, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacist, MedImpact, San Diego, CA
Jeremy Peterson, Pharm.D., BCPS, Clinical Pharmacist, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Washington, DC
2013-2014
Aila Spiegal, Pharm.D., BCPP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA Medical Center San Diego, CA
Kelsey Pursley, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA Medical Center Beckley, WV