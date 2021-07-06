Pharmacy Residency Program

How to Apply

Application Requirements

Applicants must be a United States citizen and possess a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from an accredited school or college of pharmacy or a B.S. or M.S. degree and equivalent training or experience. They must also be eligible for licensure in any U.S. state or territory. All applicants must participate in the ASHP Residency Matching Process.

Application Materials Required:

Curriculum Vitae

Three (3) letters of recommendation

Letter of Intent which includes career goals and objectives for seeking a residency

Official transcripts from ACPE accredited school of Pharmacy

Process:

Applications must be submitted via PhORCAS. Interviews will be scheduled on evaluation of the application. Applicants will be ranked for selection based on qualifications and a personal interview. Two positions are available beginning no later than July 1st.

All application materials are due no later than January 1st. Please use Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) to apply at https://www.ashp.org/phorcas