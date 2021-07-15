Psychology Internships

Internship Program at VA Coatesville

The doctoral internship at VA Coatesville is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Doctoral students in APA or CPA accredited Clinical or Counseling Psychology programs are encouraged to apply. All coursework required for the doctoral degree must be completed prior to the start of the internship year, as well as any qualifying, comprehensive, or preliminary doctoral examinations. We prefer candidates whose doctoral dissertations have been proposed. Persons with a PhD in another area of psychology who meet the APA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical or Counseling Psychology are also eligible.