Psychology Internships
After returning from combat, many Veterans struggle to readjust to life at home. Our mental health care providers play a critical role in helping these Veterans reclaim their lives by providing cutting-edge care. VA supports this mission by ensuring that our mental health professionals have the most innovative technologies, facilities, and training at their fingertips. When you join VA, you will be a core member of our interdisciplinary care team structure, collaborating with both primary care and other mental health professionals to establish the right course of treatment for patients.
INTERNSHIP INFO
APPIC Match Numbers
General Track: 152911
Neuropsychology Track: 152912
Applications Due
Internship: November 4, 2021
Eligibility Requirements
Review the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs.
Contact Info
Amanda Vaught, PsyD
Director of Training
610-384-7711, ext. 6823
Amanda.Vaught@va.gov
Internship Program at VA Coatesville
The doctoral internship at VA Coatesville is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Doctoral students in APA or CPA accredited Clinical or Counseling Psychology programs are encouraged to apply. All coursework required for the doctoral degree must be completed prior to the start of the internship year, as well as any qualifying, comprehensive, or preliminary doctoral examinations. We prefer candidates whose doctoral dissertations have been proposed. Persons with a PhD in another area of psychology who meet the APA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical or Counseling Psychology are also eligible.
Nationwide Opportunities
VA provides internships, postdoctoral fellowships, and doctoral practicum training in many sites across the U.S. Graduates of these programs will be eligible for employment as psychologists within the VA just like graduates from other accredited programs. Many existing VA internship and postdoctoral psychology training programs hold APA accreditation status. Learn more at www.psychologytraining.va.gov.
Accreditation Information
The Psychology Internship Program is accredited by the American Psychological Association. Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: (202) 336-5979/E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org Web: accreditation.apa.org