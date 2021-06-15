Social Work Student Internship Program

The Coatesville VA Medical Center’s Master of Social Work (MSW) Student Internship Program offers a complete and comprehensive clinical and/or administrative experience to Second Year Masters Level and Advanced Standing MSW students. Students selected to complete their second year internship (clinical/specialty year) at the Coatesville VA will have an opportunity to gain social work experience in many different areas of the field including mental health, substance abuse, homeless services, residential services, medical social work, geriatric/hospice social work, community based care, case management, post deployment care, administration, and more.

How to Apply

Students may apply to the Coatesville VA MSW Student Internship Program by discussing their interest with their field placement coordinators in the MSW programs. The Coatesville VA has active affiliation agreements with the MSW programs at Bryn Mawr College, Millersville University, Temple University, West Chester University, Widener University, and University of Pennsylvania. Field Placement Coordinators will provide interested students with the application, and all applications are submitted through the MSW program. Application requirements include a completed application, written responses, resume, and two letters of reference. Applications are due in mid-February and all applicants will be interviewed. Selections are generally made by mid-March prior to the start of the academic year. The Coatesville VA MSW Student Internship is a paid placement.

For-profit school students are not eligible to apply.

Rebecca Baird, LCSW

MSW Student Internship Program Coordinator

610-384-7711, ext. 2515

Rebecca.Baird2@va.gov