Required paperwork for your training
Find forms and information on how to complete required paperwork for your internship, fellowship, or residency program at VA Coatesville.
Completing required paperwork
All paperwork must be returned to your trainee coordinator PRIOR to your rotation. Contact your trainee coordinator to find out how to return paperwork.
Required forms for all trainees
Application for Health Professionals
VA Form 0711 - Request for Personal Identity Verification Card
Form I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification
Selective Service Registration
OF-306 - Declaration for Federal Employment
Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT) modules
Questions?
For general questions about training, contact the main office:
Denise Selverian
610-384-7711, ext. 6145
Denise.Selverian@va.gov