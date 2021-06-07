Required paperwork for your training

Completing required paperwork

All paperwork must be returned to your trainee coordinator PRIOR to your rotation. Contact your trainee coordinator to find out how to return paperwork.

Required forms for all trainees

Patient Abuse Forms

SF-61 Appointment Affidavits

Application for Health Professionals

VA Form 0711 - Request for Personal Identity Verification Card

Form I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification

Selective Service Registration

OF-306 - Declaration for Federal Employment

Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT) modules

Questions?

For general questions about training, contact the main office:

Denise Selverian

610-384-7711, ext. 6145

Denise.Selverian@va.gov