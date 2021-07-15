Training for physicians

Training rotations

Trainees enrolled in programs related to health professions can complete rotations with us through externships, internships, and residencies, under our affiliations with local hospitals and institutions. We offer rotations in a variety of specialties, including (but not limited to) the following:

Primary Care

Psychiatry

Geriatrics

Hospice

Substance Use Disorder

Electives

Learn more

To apply for an externship, internship, or residency with us, contact our Academic Coordinator for program details.

Denise Selverian

610-384-7711, ext. 6145

Denise.Selverian@va.gov