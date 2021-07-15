Externships, Internships and Residencies
VA Coatesville provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Training for physicians
Training rotations
Trainees enrolled in programs related to health professions can complete rotations with us through externships, internships, and residencies, under our affiliations with local hospitals and institutions. We offer rotations in a variety of specialties, including (but not limited to) the following:
- Primary Care
- Psychiatry
- Geriatrics
- Hospice
- Substance Use Disorder
- Electives
Learn more
To apply for an externship, internship, or residency with us, contact our Academic Coordinator for program details.
Denise Selverian
610-384-7711, ext. 6145
Denise.Selverian@va.gov
Trainings for associated health care professionals
As a trainee in an associated health care profession, you can also train for your career at VA Coatesville. We offer paid and unpaid (With Out Compensation – WOC) training in a number of areas.
Our training programs
- Audiology
- Clinical pastoral education
- Clinical Informatics
- Health care administration
- Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor
- Nursing
- Nutrition
- Pharmacy
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Physician Assistant
- Psychology
- Radiology
- Recreation Therapy
- Research and development
- Social work
Learn more
To find out more about our programs in associated health care professions, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact our Academic Coordinator.
Denise Selverian
610-384-7711, ext. 6145
Denise.Selverian@va.gov