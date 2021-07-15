 Skip to Content
Externships, Internships and Residencies

VA Coatesville provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.

Training for physicians

Training rotations

Trainees enrolled in programs related to health professions can complete rotations with us through externships, internships, and residencies, under our affiliations with local hospitals and institutions. We offer rotations in a variety of specialties, including (but not limited to) the following:

  • Primary Care
  • Psychiatry
  • Geriatrics
  • Hospice
  • Substance Use Disorder
  • Electives

Learn more
To apply for an externship, internship, or residency with us, contact our Academic Coordinator for program details.

Denise Selverian
610-384-7711, ext. 6145
Denise.Selverian@va.gov

Trainings for associated health care professionals

As a trainee in an associated health care profession, you can also train for your career at VA Coatesville. We offer paid and unpaid (With Out Compensation – WOC) training in a number of areas.

Our training programs

  • Audiology
  • Clinical pastoral education
  • Clinical Informatics
  • Health care administration
  • Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor
  • Nursing
  • Nutrition
  • Pharmacy
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • Physician Assistant
  • Psychology
  • Radiology
  • Recreation Therapy
  • Research and development
  • Social work

Learn more
To find out more about our programs in associated health care professions, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact our Academic Coordinator.

Denise Selverian
610-384-7711, ext. 6145
Denise.Selverian@va.gov

  • General Intern Orientation

    Get a quick overview of our unique mission and insight into what residents may expect at this care facility designed to prepare residents for the next phase of their career.

