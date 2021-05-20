Jobs and careers
Find VA Coatesville career opportunities in clinical, administrative, and supporting professions.
Apply for a job at the VA Coatesville Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for responding to our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms needed if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment or seeking Veterans’ preference.
Apply for a job through Veteran Recruitment Appointment
Veteran Recruitment Appointment (VRA) lets us hire eligible Veterans without competition to positions at any pay grade level through GS-11. GS-11 is the pay grade generally held by white-collar civilian government employees in mid-level positions.
How to apply through VRA
Submit your resume and supporting documents by email, fax, or mail to:
Email: visn04recruitment@va.gov
Fax:
Mail:
VA Coatesville Healthcare System
Human Resources
1400 Blackhorse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA 19320
What to include
- Your resume
- A copy of your DD-214 military discharge paperwork
- SF-15, if you’re claiming 10-point preference for a service-connected disability
- VA disability letter, if you have a service-connected disability.
Learn more about eligibility and requirements for Veteran Recruitment Appointment
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to learn more about career opportunities with VA.
You can also view all current job openings with VA.
Contact us
Our human resources department is located at:
Building 9
Second floor
1400 Blackhorse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 4234