Jobs and careers
Find VA Coatesville career opportunities in clinical, administrative, and supporting professions.
Apply for a job at the VA Coatesville Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for responding to our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
You can see all our current openings on USAJOBS.gov and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms needed if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment or seeking Veterans’ preference.
Applicants requiring reasonable accommodation or personal assistance services for any part of the application process should follow the instructions in the job opportunity announcement on USAJOBS. Determinations on requests for reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis. For any part of the remaining hiring process, applicants should contact the hiring agency directly.
Applications and forms
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help.
There are different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
Applications and forms
Employment Benefits
Enjoy career benefits that help you find work/life balance, plan for the future, and prepare for the unexpected. With comprehensive health insurance, unmatched paid time off, and broad retirement options, you can rest assured that VA will care for you as you care for those who have served.
Learn more about our incentive programs, bonuses and allowances on the employment benefits page. While you’re there browse the employment benefits brochure.
Nursing careers
The Coatesville VAMC is looking for candidates to fill the following positions: health technicians, nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. If you are interested in any of these exciting opportunities, we look forward to you becoming part of our CVAMC team to care for our Veterans! Please contact the Coatesville VAMC Nurse Recruiter with any questions regarding open nursing positions to enhance your career.
Nancy Holmes, DNP, MSN/Ed, RN
484-948-5326
nancy.holmes@va.gov
Veteran Recruitment Appointment
Veteran Recruitment Appointment (VRA) lets us hire eligible Veterans without competition to positions at any pay grade level through GS-11. This is the pay grade generally held by white-collar civilian government employees in mid-level positions.
To have your information more visible and accessible to VA recruiters, you must make your resume searchable in USAJOBS. Your resume must be two pages or less and must follow federal resume guidelines. Be sure to include any keywords that match your skills and hiring authorities you qualify for (e.g., Veterans Preference, Schedule A).
Learn more about Veteran Recruitment Appointment
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to learn more about career opportunities with VA.
You can also view all current job openings with VA.
Contact us
Our human resources department is located at:
Building 9
Second floor
1400 Blackhorse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 4234