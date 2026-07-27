Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the VA Coatesville Healthcare System

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for responding to our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

You can see all our current openings on USAJOBS.gov and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms needed if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment or seeking Veterans’ preference.

Applicants requiring reasonable accommodation or personal assistance services for any part of the application process should follow the instructions in the job opportunity announcement on USAJOBS. Determinations on requests for reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis. For any part of the remaining hiring process, applicants should contact the hiring agency directly.

Applications and forms

Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help.

There are different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.