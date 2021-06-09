Volunteer or donate

Whatever your interests, Coatesville health care has volunteer opportunities for you.

Below are some of the ways you can help. Other assignments not listed here might be available as well. If you’re interested in volunteering, or have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best use your talents to help our patients. All volunteers must complete a background check.

While some volunteer opportunities have specific times, most are flexible to fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects we need help with from time to time.

If you’re interested in learning more about how to become a volunteer and the volunteer opportunities available at our medical center, we invite you to attend our monthly information and orientation session on the second Tuesday of each month. You don’t need to RSVP. Please call our office for the start time and location.

If you are unable to volunteer your time, we invite you to consider a donation to the medical center. You can donate either money or an item from our wish list. We’re also looking for individuals or organizations to sponsor an activity for our Veterans.

Patient care

Clothing Room Attendant: Issue men's and women's clothing.

Compassionate Contact Corps: Provides a phone call to identified Veteran to offer a friendly conversation. These Veterans may be homebound or feeling isolated and would benefit from a caring conversation.

Buddy Volunteer: Assist and support staff on inpatient units by providing one to one visits with Veterans.

Escort: Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs.

No Veteran Dies Alone: Compassionate companion on call with the Hospice program.

Nursing Assistant: Help patients who need assistance feeding themselves.

Patient Escort: Provide assistance with pushing patients in wheelchairs to their scheduled appointments.

Pet Visitation: Visiting Veterans with your therapy dog.

Recreation: Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, help on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities.

Silver Spoons: Visiting and feeding Veterans living in the community living centers.

Special Events Volunteer: Assist the Voluntary Services office with special events, like Christmas and Veterans Day activities. Also assist with the bi-monthly fundraising event selling popcorn and soft pretzels.

Red Coat Ambassador: Help patients and visitors with information and clinic locations.

Administrative