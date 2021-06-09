Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer at or donate to the VA Coatesville Healthcare System.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s heroes. More than 300 people volunteered more than 48,000 hours in 2018, making our patients’ experience at Coatesville health care more enjoyable in nearly every department. You can, too. We’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities.
To become a volunteer, call or visit us at the Coatesville health care’s Volunteer Program Office.
Volunteers provide many important services throughout the medical center and help to make our Veteran’s stay more enjoyable. and a We closely match each volunteer's talents with one of our many assignments.
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Complimentary canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Complimentary parking at your volunteer facility
- Education opportunities, such as CPR training
- Free annual tuberculosis test
- Free annual flu shot
- Job skills development
- Job search opportunities
Whatever your interests, Coatesville health care has volunteer opportunities for you.
Below are some of the ways you can help. Other assignments not listed here might be available as well. If you’re interested in volunteering, or have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best use your talents to help our patients. All volunteers must complete a background check.
While some volunteer opportunities have specific times, most are flexible to fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects we need help with from time to time.
If you’re interested in learning more about how to become a volunteer and the volunteer opportunities available at our medical center, we invite you to attend our monthly information and orientation session on the second Tuesday of each month. You don’t need to RSVP. Please call our office for the start time and location.
If you are unable to volunteer your time, we invite you to consider a donation to the medical center. You can donate either money or an item from our wish list. We’re also looking for individuals or organizations to sponsor an activity for our Veterans.
Patient care
- Clothing Room Attendant: Issue men's and women's clothing.
- Compassionate Contact Corps: Provides a phone call to identified Veteran to offer a friendly conversation. These Veterans may be homebound or feeling isolated and would benefit from a caring conversation.
- Buddy Volunteer: Assist and support staff on inpatient units by providing one to one visits with Veterans.
- Escort: Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs.
- No Veteran Dies Alone: Compassionate companion on call with the Hospice program.
- Nursing Assistant: Help patients who need assistance feeding themselves.
- Patient Escort: Provide assistance with pushing patients in wheelchairs to their scheduled appointments.
- Pet Visitation: Visiting Veterans with your therapy dog.
- Recreation: Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, help on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities.
- Silver Spoons: Visiting and feeding Veterans living in the community living centers.
- Special Events Volunteer: Assist the Voluntary Services office with special events, like Christmas and Veterans Day activities. Also assist with the bi-monthly fundraising event selling popcorn and soft pretzels.
- Red Coat Ambassador: Help patients and visitors with information and clinic locations.
Administrative
- Office assistant: Help different medical or administrative offices in the medical center. Duties include filing, answering phones, and greeting and directing patients.
- Patient Reminder Caller: Help make phone calls to remind patients about their scheduled appointments.
- Discharge Patient Survey Caller: Call patients who have been discharged from the medical center and record their responses for a survey.
- Transportation: Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Must have current driver’s license, car insurance, and physical exam.
How to join us
If you're a student who wants to participate in our summer youth program, or you know students who might be interested, contact Margaret Watson, the Voluntary Services Program support clerk.
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 4228
Make a difference in the lives of our Veterans through floor visits or sponsoring special programs at our community living center (CLC). Here’s your chance to join in the fun, friendships, and laughter by sponsoring one of our programs.
- Bingo game: Provide volunteers to call bingo. Bring prizes or canteen books bought at our Veterans Canteen Service.
- Catered lunch: Host a catered lunch from a local restaurant for a patient unit. Your group provides and serves the meal.
- Social events: Provide decorations and refreshments for birthday parties, ice cream socials, holiday celebrations, and Veterans Day activities.
- Craft or hobby projects: Lead activities such as painting and woodworking. Bring supplies and assist Veterans with the project.
- Fourth of July community living center cookout: Your group will provide, cook, and serve a meal to about 80 CLC Veterans.
- Community activity: Reconnect Veterans with the community by buying a gift card or donating admission fees to movies, musicals, bowling, and sports games.
Where we need extra help
We’re always looking for more people to drive patients to their appointments at our medical center and clinics. To fill this important role, you must have a current driver’s license and car insurance, receive mandatory training, and pass a physical exam.
Make a donation
Generous donations from people like you help us provide more services to our patients. You can donate online, by mail, or in person.
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
Make a donation online
If you'd like to donate to Coatesville health care, please send a check (payable to "VA Coatesville Healthcare System") to the following address:
VA Coatesville Healthcare System
Voluntary Service Program (135)
1400 Blackhorse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA 19320
Some people prefer to give money, while others prefer to donate items needed by our Veterans. We appreciate all forms of generosity.
Note: We don’t accept donations of used clothing, small shawls, bar soap, VHS tapes, or medical equipment such as chair lifts, wheelchairs, beds, walkers, and bedside commodes.
We do need lap quilts and lap robes that are at least 45 x 60 inches or twin- and full-size quilts.
We also appreciate the following items:
Personal care
- Body-care products: lotion, soap, deodorant, and shaving cream or gel
- Dental supplies: toothbrushes, toothpaste, toothbrush holders, nonalcoholic mouthwash, and denture adhesive
- Hairbrushes and combs
- Reading glasses
- Thermometers
- Tissues
- Disposable brand-name twin razors
- Earplugs
Clothing
- Gloves (sizes L and XL)
- Hats (winter hats and baseball caps)
- Hooded sweatshirts (sizes L, XL, and XXL)
- Jeans and pants (waist size 32 and larger)
- Long-sleeve shirts (men's sizes L to 5XL)
- Shower shoes, flip-flops
- Sneakers and shoes (men's size 7 1/2 and larger; Velcro or slip-on)
- Socks
- Sweatpants (with elastic waistbands)
- Sweatshirts
- T-shirts (men's sizes L to 5XL)
- Underwear (all men’s and women’s sizes)
- Winter coats (sizes L, XL, and XXL)
- Suspenders and belts
Assorted items
- Books
- Chess and checkers sets
- Disposable cups, napkins, plates, forks, and spoons
- Fleece blankets (twin size)
- Gift cards for gas and groceries ($10 to $25 each card)
- Magazines, 6 months or newer
- Markers for art projects
- Puzzle books, unused
- Reading glasses (1.25 and higher) and eyeglass repair kits
- Wheelchair cup holders
- Small, personal-size bedside fan (not floor models)
VA supportive housing needs
- Air mattresses
- Bedbug mattress covers (queen)
- Blankets (twin or queen)
- Pillows
- Sheet sets (twin or queen)
- Bath towel sets
- Vacuum cleaners
- Clocks
- Clock radios
- Small or medium coffee makers (no Keurig)
- Basic kitchen utensil sets
- Measuring cups, spatulas, and mixing bowls
- Fry pans
- Baking sheets
- Pots with lids
- Potholders
- Dishes and silverware sets for 4 people
- Crock-Pots
- Countertop microwaves
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Swiffer
- Toilet brushes
- Brooms with dustpans
- Lysol spray
- All-purpose cleaner
- Buckets
- Small first-aid kits
- Flashlights
- Dish or laundry soap
Contact us
For more information on donating items or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact our Voluntary Service office coordinators:
Jennifer Lilly, CTRS
Voluntary Service Chief
Jennifer.Lilly2@va.gov
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 4272
Gina Cybator
Voluntary Service Specialist
Gina.Cybator@va.gov
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 4900
Margaret Watson
Program Support Clerk
Margaret.Watson2@va.gov
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 4228
In person:
VA Coatesville Healthcare System
Voluntary Service Program
Building 39
1400 Blackhorse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA 19320