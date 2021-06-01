Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Colorado Springs Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Colorado Springs Vet Center - Monument Located at Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Community Meeting House 300 CO-115 Monument, CO 80132 Directions on Google Maps Phone 719-471-9992

Colorado Springs Vet Center - Fort Carson Located at Fort Carson SFL-TAP 7366 Mekong Street Fort Carson, CO 80913 Directions on Google Maps Phone 719-471-9992

Colorado Springs Vet Center - Divide Located at Peak Vista Community Health Center 34 Hybrook Rd S Divide, CO 80814 Directions on Google Maps Phone 719-471-9992

Pueblo Mobile Vet Center Phone 719-583-4058

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.