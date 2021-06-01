 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Colorado Springs Vet Center

Address

3920 N. Union Blvd
Suite 310
Colorado Springs, CO 80107

Phone

Exterior view of the Colorado Springs Vet Center building

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Colorado Springs Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Colorado Springs Vet Center - Monument

Located at

Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Community Meeting House
300 CO-115
Monument, CO 80132

Phone

Exterior of the Monument CAP building

Colorado Springs Vet Center - Fort Carson

Located at

Fort Carson SFL-TAP
7366 Mekong Street
Fort Carson, CO 80913

Phone

Fort Carson Main Gate

Colorado Springs Vet Center - Divide

Located at

Peak Vista Community Health Center
34 Hybrook Rd S
Divide, CO 80814

Phone

Divide Health Center

Pueblo Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.