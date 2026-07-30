About the VA Columbia Missouri Healthcare System

The VA Columbia Missouri Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 10 locations in Missouri. Our facilities include Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia and nine community-based outpatient clinics located in Camdenton, Columbia, Jefferson City, Kirksville, Marshfield, Mexico, Sedalia, St. James, and Waynesville. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Columbia Missouri health services page.

The VA Columbia Missouri Healthcare System is in Health Service Area 4.2 (HSA 4.2) of Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 (VISN 4).

Research and development

At Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance the field of medicine for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Radiopharmaceutical Development

Imaging

Traumatic Brain Injury

Teaching and learning

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran’s Hospital is committed to excellent patient care, education, and research. Truman VA provides a full range of inpatient and outpatient health services to Veterans from 43 counties in Missouri, as well as Pike County, Illinois. Approximately 40,000 Veterans receive health care at Truman VA each year from comprehensive services that include primary care, medical and surgical specialties, behavioral health, physical and occupational therapy, pharmacy services and more.

We also maintain active affiliations with the University of Missouri School of Medicine, the MU Sinclair School of Nursing, the MU School of Health Professions, and more. We provide training for about 900 residents, interns, and students each year.

We’re proud of our partnerships with region's top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Construction of our hospital began in 1968 to replace a VA hospital in Excelsior Springs that closed in 1951. We admitted our first patient on April 4, 1972.

In 1975, Congress renamed our hospital after President Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president and a World War I Veteran. He was a native of Lamar, Missouri.

Our hospital maintains 117 inpatient beds.

As an academic health center, Truman VA is committed to excellent patient care, education, and research.

Truman VA offers a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient health services to Veterans from 44 counties.

Truman VA provides health care services to approximately 40,000 Veterans each year.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from: