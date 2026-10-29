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Chaplain service

VA Columbia Missouri health care chaplains are trained specialist in spiritual and religious care, available to Veterans and their families. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

  •  Prayer and spiritual support
  • Bedside visitation
  • Diverse worship opportunities
  • Provide link to community religious/spiritual care leaders
  • Conduct remembrance services
  • Grief / Bereavement support
  • Diverse sacramental services
  • Bible study
  • Staff member care
  • Staff development
  • Ethical counsel
  • End of life counsel

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Roman Catholic Mass
Saturdays (and on Holy Days of Obligation):

  • 4 p.m. in the Hospital Chapel, Room D213A
  • Reconciliation by appointment


Interdenominational Services 
Sundays:

  • 9 a.m. in the Hospital Chapel, Room D213A
  • 10 a.m. in the Community Living Center, Common Area

 

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

  • Faster healing
  • Greater coping skills
  • Reduced pain
  • Better quality of life

Interfaith Chapel

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Main Building
Second floor
Map of Columbia Missouri campus

Prayer / Meditation Room

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Main Building
Third floor, Room B348
Map of Columbia Missouri campus
Hours: 24/7

Prayer / Meditation Room

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Community Living Center
Room G305
Map of Columbia Missouri campus
Hours: 24/7

Contact our Chaplains

VA Columbia Missouri health care Chaplains are on call 24/7. For more information, you can call our main number at  573-814-6000 and ask to speak with a chaplain. 

Smiling Chief of Chaplain Service.

Patrick Adejoh Psy.D, BCC-VA

Chief, Chaplain Service

VA Columbia Missouri health care

Phone:

Email: Patrick.Adejoh@va.gov

Chaplain Lee smiling.

Jung Lee M.Div., BCC

Chaplain

VA Columbia Missouri health care

Phone:

Email: Jung.Lee2@va.gov

More information

  • The full range of services that chaplains provide to patients at VA Medical Centers

  • Empowering VA chaplains to achieve excellence in meeting the Spiritual Healthcare needs of Veterans

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