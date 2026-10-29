Chaplain service
VA Columbia Missouri health care chaplains are trained specialist in spiritual and religious care, available to Veterans and their families. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Prayer and spiritual support
- Bedside visitation
- Diverse worship opportunities
- Provide link to community religious/spiritual care leaders
- Conduct remembrance services
- Grief / Bereavement support
- Diverse sacramental services
- Bible study
- Staff member care
- Staff development
- Ethical counsel
- End of life counsel
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:
Roman Catholic Mass
Saturdays (and on Holy Days of Obligation):
- 4 p.m. in the Hospital Chapel, Room D213A
- Reconciliation by appointment
Interdenominational Services
Sundays:
- 9 a.m. in the Hospital Chapel, Room D213A
- 10 a.m. in the Community Living Center, Common Area
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Interfaith Chapel
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Main Building
Second floor
Map of Columbia Missouri campus
Prayer / Meditation Room
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Main Building
Third floor, Room B348
Map of Columbia Missouri campus
Hours: 24/7
Prayer / Meditation Room
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Community Living Center
Room G305
Map of Columbia Missouri campus
Hours: 24/7
Contact our Chaplains
VA Columbia Missouri health care Chaplains are on call 24/7. For more information, you can call our main number at 573-814-6000 and ask to speak with a chaplain.
Patrick Adejoh Psy.D, BCC-VA
Chief, Chaplain Service
VA Columbia Missouri health care
Phone:
Email: Patrick.Adejoh@va.gov
Jung Lee M.Div., BCC
Chaplain
VA Columbia Missouri health care
Phone:
Email: Jung.Lee2@va.gov