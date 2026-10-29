Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Prayer and spiritual support

Bedside visitation

Diverse worship opportunities

Provide link to community religious/spiritual care leaders

Conduct remembrance services

Grief / Bereavement support

Diverse sacramental services

Bible study

Staff member care

Staff development

Ethical counsel

End of life counsel

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Roman Catholic Mass

Saturdays (and on Holy Days of Obligation):

4 p.m. in the Hospital Chapel, Room D213A

Reconciliation by appointment



Interdenominational Services

Sundays:

9 a.m. in the Hospital Chapel, Room D213A

10 a.m. in the Community Living Center, Common Area

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

Interfaith Chapel

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Main Building

Second floor

Map of Columbia Missouri campus

Prayer / Meditation Room

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Main Building

Third floor, Room B348

Map of Columbia Missouri campus

Hours: 24/7

Prayer / Meditation Room

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Community Living Center

Room G305

Map of Columbia Missouri campus

Hours: 24/7

VA Columbia Missouri health care Chaplains are on call 24/7. For more information, you can call our main number at 573-814-6000 and ask to speak with a chaplain.