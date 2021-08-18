DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout the Columbia, Missouri area. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Jack C. Waterfield

Columbia Missouri VA Medical Center

Room 538

800 Hospital Drive

Columbia, Missouri 65201

Map of Columbia Missouri campus

Phone: 573-814-6002

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.