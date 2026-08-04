Health services

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Appointments are scheduled for all our services.

We will do our best to accommodate patients who come by for a same day appointment or to check hearing aids/devices. There is no guarantee that a same day appointment will be possible, depending on staffing levels and treatment space available.

We do not take drop off hearing aids or devices. Please schedule an appointment with the clinic if you need to have them serviced.

Ordering Batteries and Supplies

Mail in battery/supply request or blue card to Denver Acquisition & Logistics Center (DALC).

Phone request to DALC:

Option 1 for the automated Battery Re-order line



Customer Service Agent for all other re-supply items

Order online at eBenefits (Batteries Only)

Repair and Established Clinics Only:

Please contact the Columbia VA Audiology Clinic to inquire about the clinics available at the following locations. Please note, days and hours may vary depending on staffing and available space at the individual clinics.

Kirksville VA Outpatient Clinic



1510 North Crown Drive Kirksville, MO 63501

Marshfield VA Outpatient Clinic



1240 Banning Street Marshfield, MO 65706

Mexico VA Outpatient Clinic



3460 South Clark Street Mexico, MO 65265

Sedalia VA Outpatient Clinic



3320 West 10th Street Sedalia, MO 65301

St. James VA Outpatient Clinic



207 Matlock Drive St. James, MO 65559

Services Offered

Hearing Exams

Hearing Aid and Assistive Device Orientations

Tinnitus Management Counseling

Vestibular Assessment (Dizzy/Balance)

Bone-Anchored Hearing Device Evaluations

***Please Contact the Columbia Audiology clinic if you are inquiring about any special testing, as it may not be offered at all locations.