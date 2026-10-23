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Services for Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

If you are a Veteran experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless, VA Columbia Missouri health care can help you. Contact a Health Care for Homeless Veterans Social Worker to get help.

Connect with a Health Care for Homeless Veterans Social Worker

Call the National Call Center 24/7 for Homeless Veterans at: 1-877-424-3838

Care we provide at VA Columbia Missouri health care

We help Veterans who are experiencing, or at risk of homelessness, by assessing for needs and connecting to housing solutions, health care, community employment services and other required supports.

  • Assessment for imminent food or shelter needs, referral to emergency shelters
  • Connection to permanent housing options such as SSVF or HUD VASH
  • Referral to local vocational services
  • Referral to health care services including substance use and/or behavioral health concerns

Other resources

  • Learn about VA's commitment to ending homelessness among Veterans nationwide and how to get involved.

  • VA Columbia Missouri is a center for excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to get support for substance use problems through VA.

  • Free help for homeless Veterans. Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness—and their family members, friends and supporters—can make the call to or chat online with the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans, where trained counselors are ready to talk confidentially 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

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