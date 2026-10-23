Services for Veterans Experiencing Homelessness
If you are a Veteran experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless, VA Columbia Missouri health care can help you. Contact a Health Care for Homeless Veterans Social Worker to get help.
Connect with a Health Care for Homeless Veterans Social Worker
Call the National Call Center 24/7 for Homeless Veterans at: 1-877-424-3838
Care we provide at VA Columbia Missouri health care
We help Veterans who are experiencing, or at risk of homelessness, by assessing for needs and connecting to housing solutions, health care, community employment services and other required supports.
- Assessment for imminent food or shelter needs, referral to emergency shelters
- Connection to permanent housing options such as SSVF or HUD VASH
- Referral to local vocational services
- Referral to health care services including substance use and/or behavioral health concerns