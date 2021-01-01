 Skip to Content

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital

800 Hospital Drive
Columbia, MO 65201-5297
Main phone: 573-814-6000
Mental health clinic: 573-814-6486
Health clinic locations

Jefferson City VA Clinic

3430 West Edgewood Drive
Jefferson City, MO 65109-6961
Main phone: 573-635-0233
Mental health clinic: 573-635-0233
Kirksville VA Clinic

506 Rosewood Drive
Kirksville, MO 63501-2437
Main phone: 660-627-8387
Mental health clinic: 660-627-8387
Lake of the Ozarks VA Clinic

940 Executive Drive
Osage Beach, MO 65065-3497
Main phone: 573-302-7890
Mental health clinic: 573-302-7890
Ozark VA Clinic

Marshfield VA Clinic

1240 Banning Street
Marshfield, MO 65706-2390
Main phone: 417-468-1963
Mental health clinic: 417-468-1963
Mexico VA Clinic

3460 South Clark Street
Mexico, MO 65265-4124
Main phone: 573-581-9630
Mental health clinic: 573-581-9630
Sedalia VA Clinic

3320 West 10th Street
Sedalia, MO 65301-2111
Main phone: 660-826-3800
Mental health clinic: 660-826-3800
St. James VA Clinic

207 Matlock Drive
St. James, MO 65559-1034
Main phone: 573-265-0448
Mental health clinic: 573-265-0448
Waynesville VA Clinic

700 GW Lane Street
Waynesville, MO 65583-2325
Main phone: 573-774-2285
Mental health clinic: 573-774-2285
