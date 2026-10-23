Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital Location Information
Use this information to navigate to our main facility located in Columbia, Missouri.
Directions
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From U.S. Route 63, exit at Stadium Boulevard. Travel west and take a right onto Monk Drive.
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From Interstate 70, exit at Providence Road (exit #126). Travel south on Providence Road to Stadium Boulevard. Take a left onto Stadium Boulevard and then a left onto Monk Drive.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital
800 Hospital Drive
Columbia, MO 65201-5297
Intersection:
Hospital Drive and South College Avenue
Coordinates:
38°56'12.54"N 92°19'45.07"W