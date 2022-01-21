Effective immediately, all Truman VA staff, contractors, volunteers, patients, and visitors must now wear a facility-provided medical-grade mask while in any of our facilities. No other form of face covering is considered acceptable. Patients and visitors will be provided a medical mask at the hospital’s two public entrances, or when they present at a community-based outpatient clinic. We thank you for your understanding as we ensure the safety of our employees, Veterans and visitors.

