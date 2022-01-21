Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From U.S. Route 63, exit at Stadium Boulevard. Travel west and take a right onto Monk Drive.
From Interstate 70, exit at Providence Road (exit #126). Travel south on Providence Road to Stadium Boulevard. Take a left onto Stadium Boulevard and then a left onto Monk Drive.
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital
800 Hospital Drive
Columbia, MO 65201-5297
Intersection:
Hospital Drive and South College Avenue
Coordinates:
38°56'12.54"N 92°19'45.07"W