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Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital Location Information

Use this information to navigate to our main facility located in Columbia, Missouri.

Directions 

  • From U.S. Route 63, exit at Stadium Boulevard. Travel west and take a right onto Monk Drive.

  • From Interstate 70, exit at Providence Road (exit #126). Travel south on Providence Road to Stadium Boulevard. Take a left onto Stadium Boulevard and then a left onto Monk Drive.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital
800 Hospital Drive
Columbia, MO 65201-5297
Intersection:
Hospital Drive and South College Avenue
Coordinates: 
38°56'12.54"N 92°19'45.07"W

Last updated: 