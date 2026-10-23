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Waynesville VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary care to help you stay healthy and well throughout your life. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking, and transportation information, and the health services we offer at our Waynesville VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

700 GW Lane Street
Waynesville, MO 65583-2325

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Waynesville VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle service at 

Coming soon!

Local transportation services
Coming soon!

Other services

Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Columbia Missouri health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Waynesville CBOC

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Except on federal holidays.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

 

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Get updates from VA Columbia Missouri health care

Last updated: 