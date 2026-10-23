News releases
News Releases for VA Columbia Missouri health care.
October 20, 2026
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA) received funding for non-recurring maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
September 29, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $2,949,964 in grants to six community organizations that provide suicide prevention services to Veterans in Missouri.
September 15, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $17,194,831 in grants to 17 community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Missouri.
July 20, 2026
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA) received funding for non-recurring maintenance (NRM) projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
May 29, 2026
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA) received a four-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.
May 28, 2026
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA) received funding for non-recurring maintenance (NRM) projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.
December 4, 2025
WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025.
August 7, 2025
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony today (Aug. 7) to celebrate the start of construction of the medical center’s newest community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC).
July 28, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has deployed a modernized and convenient self-service travel pay reimbursement and patient check-in option to enhance the Veteran experience.
June 25, 2025
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital recently initiated a new program to expand cardiovascular care for enrolled Veterans in underserved rural communities.