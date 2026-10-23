Skip to Content

News releases

News Releases for VA Columbia Missouri health care.

  • October 20, 2026

    Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA) received funding for non-recurring maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

  • September 29, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $2,949,964 in grants to six community organizations that provide suicide prevention services to Veterans in Missouri.

  • September 15, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $17,194,831 in grants to 17 community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Missouri.

  • July 20, 2026

    Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA) received funding for non-recurring maintenance (NRM) projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

  • May 29, 2026

    Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA) received a four-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.

  • May 28, 2026

    Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA) received funding for non-recurring maintenance (NRM) projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

  • December 4, 2025

    WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025.

  • August 7, 2025

    Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony today (Aug. 7) to celebrate the start of construction of the medical center’s newest community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC).

  • July 28, 2025

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has deployed a modernized and convenient self-service travel pay reimbursement and patient check-in option to enhance the Veteran experience.

  • June 25, 2025

    Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital recently initiated a new program to expand cardiovascular care for enrolled Veterans in underserved rural communities.