Truman VA Discontinues Use of Travel Pay Kiosks, Completes Reimbursement Modernization

PRESS RELEASE

February 4, 2022

Print

Columbia , MO — After Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital will discontinue the use of stand-alone, in-house Veteran Point of Service (VPS) kiosks for filing beneficiary travel reimbursement claims.

In their place, eligible Veterans, caregivers, and beneficiaries now will use VA’s online portal known as the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS). The new portal, which initially was released in November 2020, replaces the kiosk method and simplifies the current claim process by eliminating the need for hard copy and in-person submissions.

“Through the use of their own smart phone, laptop or home computer, this system allows eligible Veterans, caregivers, and beneficiaries the ability to submit claims 24/7, 365 days a year from anywhere and at anytime,” said Marc Goldsmith, Beneficiary Travel Supervisor at Truman VA. “It also allows users to electronically track the status of a claim request.”

Before logging on for the first time, a DS Logon account issued by the Department of Defense (DoD) is required. A DS Logon is a form of identification that enables Veterans and caregivers to access VA and DoD sites with one username and password. Veterans also may log on using a VA Personal Identity Verification (PIV) card or “ID.me,” another simple method that requires only an email address and password to confirm identity.

To create a DS Logon account, visit https://www.dmdc.osd.mil/identitymanagement/consent?continueToUrl=%2Fidentitymanagement%2Fregistration.do%3Fexecution%3De4s1. To submit a travel-related claim, visit https://eauth.va.gov/accessva/, select the description that best identifies you (such as, “I am a Veteran” or “I am a Family Member”), and then choose “Veteran Travel Claim Entry.”

For one-on-one assistance, or for more information about BTSSS, please contact Truman VA’s Beneficiary Travel Department by calling (573) 814-6215.