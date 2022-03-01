VA to Host Virtual Town Hall Meeting for Women Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

March 1, 2022

Columbia , MO — Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, in partnership with other medical centers within the Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN) 15, will host a town hall meeting for women Veterans at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Any woman Veteran may attend the virtual event via telephone by dialing 1-855-962-1127. Participants also may join the discussion via video at access.live/womenveteranstownhall. However, neither the video link nor telephone number will be active until just before the town hall meeting begins.

“We want all women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces to join us for this very important town hall meeting,” said Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, medical center director of Truman VA and U.S. Army Veteran. “For women Veterans who qualify for VA health benefits, we offer a full continuum of services that include gynecology, pelvic floor therapy, and much more.”

Truman VA has a dedicated women Veterans program manager, a women Veterans health director, a women’s behavioral health champion, a women’s primary care champion, a gynecologist, a pelvic floor therapist, and a maternity/mammogram coordinator – for a total of 51 designated women’s health providers. Approximately 3,000 women Veterans are enrolled and receive care at Truman VA each year.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ VISN 15, also known as the VA Heartland Network, is comprised of the following VA medical centers:

• Eastern Kansas Health Care System (Leavenworth/Topeka, Kansas)

• Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran’s Hospital (Columbia, Missouri)

• John J. Pershing VA Medical Center (Poplar Bluff, Missouri)

• Kansas City VA Medical Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

• St. Louis VA Health Care Systems (St. Louis, Missouri)

• Marion VA Medical Center (Marion, Illinois)

• Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center (Wichita, Kansas)

“During the town hall meeting, each facility will provide an overview of their services and what they can offer to our women Veterans,” Hall said. “We’ll then open up the lines for questions and discussions. If you have served in the armed forces and you are interested in VA health care services for women, I hope you join us.”

