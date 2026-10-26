Truman VA Partnership

Veterans Urban Farm - Patients at Truman VA have the opportunity to serve as paid apprentices through VA’s transitional work program. Apprentices work to maintain the Veterans Urban Farm over the course of the growing season. Fruits and vegetables grown on-site are sold to the public, donated to local Veterans, and are used in health-focused programming. VA patients participate in recreational therapy programs, MOVE! weight management classes, the Healthy Teaching Kitchen, and Whole Health initiatives.