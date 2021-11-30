Audiology/Speech Pathology

About Us

The Audiology clinic at the Harry S Truman VA Hospital provides a wide variety of services to our Veterans. We are participating in Direct Scheduling, which means that any Veteran enrolled for care through the Harry S Truman VA may receive services from this Audiology clinic. We also see any patients with a service connection for impaired hearing and/or tinnitus. Please contact us at the following phone numbers or through secure messaging on MyHealthEVet if you wish to inquire about our services.

Appointments are scheduled for all our services.

We will do our best to accommodate patients who come by for a same day appointment or to check hearing aids/devices. There is no guarantee that a same day appointment will be possible, depending on staffing levels and treatment space available.

We do not take drop off hearing aids or devices. Please schedule an appointment with the clinic if you need to have them serviced.

Ordering Batteries and Supplies

Mail in battery/supply request or blue card to Denver Acquisition & Logistics Center (DALC).

Phone request to DALC: 303-273-6200

Option 1 for the automated Battery Re-order line

Customer Service Agent for all other re-supply items

Order your batteries online at eBenefits (Batteries Only)

Locations

Harry S Truman VA Hospital

800 Hospital Drive

Columbia, Missouri 65201

573-814-6350 **Option 1 sends your call directly to voicemail

573-814-6000, ext. 54100 - Direct Scheduling for Hearing Exams



Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm

Saturday 8:00am – 2:00pm



Jefferson City VA Outpatient Clinic

2707 West Edgewood Drive

Jefferson City, Missouri 65109

573-814-6207



Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm



Waynesville VA Outpatient Clinic

700 GW Lane

Waynesville, Missouri 65583

573-814-6626



Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm



Repair and Established Clinics Only:



Please Contact the Columbia VA Audiology Clinic to inquire about the clinics available at the following locations. Please note, days and hours may vary depending on staffing and available space at the individual clinics.



Kirksville VA Outpatient Clinic

1510 North Crown Drive Kirksville, MO 63501



Marshfield VA Outpatient Clinic

1240 Banning Street Marshfield, MO 65706



Mexico VA Outpatient Clinic

3460 South Clark Street Mexico, MO 65265



Sedalia VA Outpatient Clinic

3320 West 10th Street Sedalia, MO 65301



St. James VA Outpatient Clinic

207 Matlock Drive St. James, MO 65559



Services Offered

Hearing Exams

Hearing Aid and Assistive Device Orientations

Tinnitus Management Counseling

Vestibular Assessment (Dizzy/Balance)

Bone-Anchored Hearing Device Evaluations

***Please Contact the Columbia Audiology clinic if you are inquiring about any special testing, as it may not be offered at all locations.