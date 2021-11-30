Audiology & Speech Pathology
Audiology/Speech Pathology
About Us
The Audiology clinic at the Harry S Truman VA Hospital provides a wide variety of services to our Veterans. We are participating in Direct Scheduling, which means that any Veteran enrolled for care through the Harry S Truman VA may receive services from this Audiology clinic. We also see any patients with a service connection for impaired hearing and/or tinnitus. Please contact us at the following phone numbers or through secure messaging on MyHealthEVet if you wish to inquire about our services.
Appointments are scheduled for all our services.
We will do our best to accommodate patients who come by for a same day appointment or to check hearing aids/devices. There is no guarantee that a same day appointment will be possible, depending on staffing levels and treatment space available.
We do not take drop off hearing aids or devices. Please schedule an appointment with the clinic if you need to have them serviced.
Ordering Batteries and Supplies
Mail in battery/supply request or blue card to Denver Acquisition & Logistics Center (DALC).
Phone request to DALC: 303-273-6200
Option 1 for the automated Battery Re-order line
Customer Service Agent for all other re-supply items
Order your batteries online at eBenefits (Batteries Only)
Locations
Harry S Truman VA Hospital
800 Hospital Drive
Columbia, Missouri 65201
573-814-6350 **Option 1 sends your call directly to voicemail
573-814-6000, ext. 54100 - Direct Scheduling for Hearing Exams
Hours of Operation:
Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm
Saturday 8:00am – 2:00pm
Jefferson City VA Outpatient Clinic
2707 West Edgewood Drive
Jefferson City, Missouri 65109
573-814-6207
Hours of Operation:
Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm
Waynesville VA Outpatient Clinic
700 GW Lane
Waynesville, Missouri 65583
573-814-6626
Hours of Operation:
Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm
Repair and Established Clinics Only:
Please Contact the Columbia VA Audiology Clinic to inquire about the clinics available at the following locations. Please note, days and hours may vary depending on staffing and available space at the individual clinics.
Kirksville VA Outpatient Clinic
1510 North Crown Drive Kirksville, MO 63501
Marshfield VA Outpatient Clinic
1240 Banning Street Marshfield, MO 65706
Mexico VA Outpatient Clinic
3460 South Clark Street Mexico, MO 65265
Sedalia VA Outpatient Clinic
3320 West 10th Street Sedalia, MO 65301
St. James VA Outpatient Clinic
207 Matlock Drive St. James, MO 65559
Services Offered
- Hearing Exams
- Hearing Aid and Assistive Device Orientations
- Tinnitus Management Counseling
- Vestibular Assessment (Dizzy/Balance)
- Bone-Anchored Hearing Device Evaluations
***Please Contact the Columbia Audiology clinic if you are inquiring about any special testing, as it may not be offered at all locations.