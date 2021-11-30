The DAISY award is a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day.

About the DAISY Foundation

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way. To learn more, visit www.DAISYFoundation.org

DAISY award criteria and recipient selection

DAISY nominations are for Nurses Only [i.e. Nurse Practitioners (NP), Registered Nurses (RN), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Advanced Practice Nurse (APN), Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)]

Please nominate One Nurse per DAISY nomination

Nominations should include a Specific Example of how the nurse you are nominating met one or more of the I-CARE Values below:

- Integrity: Acts with high moral principle. Adheres to the highest professional standards. Maintains the trust and confidence of all whom they engage.

- Commitment: Works diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Driven by an earnest belief in the VA’s mission. Fulfills individual and organizational responsibilities.

- Advocacy: Is truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

- Respect: Treats all those that they serve, and those with whom they work, with dignity and respect. Shows respect to earn it.

- Excellence: Strives for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for their actions, willing to admit mistakes and rigorous in correcting them.

All nominations are sent to the DAISY Award Coordinator. All personal identifiers are removed, and the nominations are sent to a multidisciplinary team for review and voting on a quarterly basis. The DAISY Award committee consists of a LPN, RN, APRN, Voluntary Services, Chaplain, Nurse Recruiter, and Director Admin. Each DAISY Award Honoree will be recognized at a public ceremony on their home unit where they receive:

DAISY Award Certificate

DAISY Award Pin

A hand-carved stone sculpture entitled A Healer’s Touch

Additionally, the honoree is presented with a cinnamon roll which was a favorite of Patrick Barnes during his illness.

Nominate a Nurse for the DAISY Award

If your life has also been touched by an extraordinary Nurse, please take this opportunity to tell us about your experience. The DAISY Nursing Recognition Program’s goal is to recognize and encourage compassionate and dedicated care among VA Nurses. To say “Thank You” in a special way, you may nominate a VA Nurse for a DAISY award, by completing this DAISY nomination form. Please share your story of how a VA Nurse made a difference in your healthcare!