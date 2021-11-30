LGBTQ+ information

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital seeks to promote the health, welfare, and dignity of LGBTQ+ Veterans and their families. We are committed to making sensitive and high-quality health care accessible. Our employees are prepared to provide personalized, patient-centered care in a safe, affirming, and welcoming environment.

All Veterans are welcome here.

An estimated one million Veterans identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender (LGBT), and have served America with honor and distinction, though too often at the cost of being their authentic selves.

Truman VA recognizes that LGBT Veterans face increased health risks and unique challenges in accessing quality health care. We are implementing policies, provider-education programs, and services to ensure high-quality, patient-centered care for LGBT Veterans, delivered in a safe, supportive, and respectful environment throughout the hospital and our community based clinics.

Truman VA is committed to equality.

From 2014 to 2020, Truman VA was recognized as a Leader in LGBT Health Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Health Care Equality Index. Click here to visit the HEI website* to learn about the Core Four Leader Criteria on which health care systems are rated.

*Link will take you outside of the Department of Veterans Affairs website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of linked websites. The link will open in a new window.

Look for the logo... The Truman VA Safe Zone Program