 Skip to Content

Radiology & Nuclear Medicine Services

Truman VA's Radiology Department is committed to providing state-of-the-art imaging services such as x-ray, CT, MRI, interventional radiology, ultrasound and Nuclear Medicine scans for Veterans.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

The Radiology & Nuclear Medicine Department is committed to providing state-of-the-art imaging services such as x-ray, CT, MRI, interventional radiology, ultrasound and Nuclear Medicine scans for Veterans.

Click below for patient preparations and requirements.

What do I need to do before my...?

General Radiological Exam (PDF)
CT Angio Exam (PDF)
CT Scan (PDF)
MRI Exam (PDF)
Ultrasound Exam (PDF)
Last updated: