Research
The mission of Truman VA's Department of Research and Development is to facilitate discovery and innovation through state-of-the-art discoveries.
Our research programs
The clinical and research missions within the Department of Veterans Affairs are closely intertwined. This relationship is one reason the VA provides such high-quality medical care. Our basic scientists and clinician investigators are studying a wide range of medical issues that are important not only to our Veterans, but to the health our nation as well.