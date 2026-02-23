In her role as Associate Director, Ms. Wiggins directs Facilities Management, Supply Chain Management, Healthcare Technology Management, Health Administration, Financial Management, the Privacy Office, and the medical center’s Employee and Environmental Safety Program. Ms. Wiggins has served as an executive leader since October 2020.

Prior to her current position, Ms. Wiggins served as Assistant Director. In that role, she directed Facilities Management, Police, Voluntary Service, Nutrition and Food Services, and the medical center’s Employee and Environmental Safety Program. Previously, Ms. Wiggins served Truman VA as Staff Assistant to the Director from October 2016 to October 2020, as Patient Services Operations Manager from July 2014 to October 2016, as a Communications Specialist from June 2010 to July 2014, and as an Administrative Intern from May 2009 to June 2010.

Ms. Wiggins is a 2019 Partnership in Public Service, Excellence in Government Fellow, which inspired her to serve as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). Additionally, she is Lean Black Belt Certified and served as an adjunct faculty member for the MU School of Medicine’s Department of Health Management and Informatics for the 2020 spring and fall semesters. Ms. Wiggins, a resident of Columbia since 2003, also serves her community as a Girl Scout troop leader and is a 2016 graduate of Leadership Columbia.

Ms. Wiggins received master’s degrees in both Business and Health Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2010. She received a bachelor’s degree in International Business from MU in 2005.