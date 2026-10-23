Jonathan Goebel

Prior to his appointment as Assistant Director, Mr. Goebel served as Interim Assistant Director and Chief Financial Officer from December 2022 to February 2024. As Assistant Director, he directs Truman VA’s Police, the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, Nutrition and Food Services, Environmental Management, Prosthetics, and the Fisher House.

Mr. Goebel has worked at Truman VA since 2009, starting his career as a Technical Career Field Budget intern and then working as a Budget Analyst. Mr. Goebel also has served as Assistant Financial Officer, as well as detailed roles to include Administrative Officer for Surgery Service, Chief Financial Officer, and Staff Assistant to the Director.

A native from Dallas, Texas, Mr. Goebel received a bachelor’s degree in Health Science from the University of Arkansas and Masters in Health Care Administration from the University of Missouri.