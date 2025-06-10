Ms. Absher assumed her current position in August 2019. In her current role she is responsible for the provision of professional nurse practice and executive oversight of inpatient care wards. Those areas include the Intensive Care Unit, the Step-Down Unit and the Community Living Center; the Ambulatory Procedures Unit; Specialty Care Outpatient Clinics; Sterile Processing; Ward Administration; and Social Work and Chaplain Services.

In 2017, Ms. Absher became the Associate Chief Nurse over the inpatient wards and staffing office. In 2015, she became the Surgical Inpatient nurse manager. Ms. Absher continued to serve in various roles throughout the hospital, to include Associate Chief Nurse of the Operating Room, Emergency Department, Cardiology and Specialty Clinics. She began her career in 2001 as a staff nurse in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Ms. Absher received a Master of Science in Nursing degree from Walden University in Baltimore, Maryland, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.