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Stories

VA Columbia Missouri health care top stories.

  • For some Veterans, the extra support they need extends beyond the Department of Veterans Affairs. One employee at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital offers that extra support by dedicating his own time and energy to connect Veterans with resources, encouragement, and a sense of community.

    Jason Siegel.

  • A casual conversation about the upcoming deer season sparked the creation of a new program that now helps feed mid-Missouri Veterans in need.

    Venison for Vets founders.

  • The Behavioral Health esketamine team at Truman VA recently completed 1,500 treatments for more than 50 Veterans with severe depression who do not respond to traditional therapies.

    Dr. Sarah Canoy, esketamine therapy

  • Menopause is a natural part of life, marking the end of menstrual periods and changes in reproductive hormones.

    Menopause Graphic with QR Code

  • Nationwide, 81% of women in the U.S. report experiencing some form of harassment or assault in their lifetime (compared to 43% of men).

    Women Veterans Belong at VA

  • Construction on Truman VA's fourth floor is complete.

    Prosthetics

  • Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA), part of the Veterans Health Administration’s VA Heartland Network, housed 114 Veterans experiencing homelessness throughout the medical center’s catchment area this fiscal year.

    Truman VA medical center in Columbia, Missouri.

  • We live in a time when advanced technology and sophisticated efforts by nefarious individuals and groups to misuse acquired personal and/or health information from unsuspecting innocent individuals is prevalent.

    Graphic containing information about Truman VA's Privacy Office.

  • Today, Feb. 3, 2023, is the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the United States Army Transport (USAT) Dorchester and the legendary acts of selflessness by four U.S. Army chaplains who were onboard. Four Chaplains Day was designated by Congress to honor these men for their devotion and sacrifice.

    Portraits of the Four Chaplains (L-R) Alexander Goode, Clark Poling, George Fox, and John Washington.

  • For U.S. Army Veteran Larry Turner, the symptoms he experienced from emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), severely limited his ability to perform even simple physical tasks.

    Mr. Turner (center) with members of Truman VA’s Pulmonology team.