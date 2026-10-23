Stories
VA Columbia Missouri health care top stories.
For some Veterans, the extra support they need extends beyond the Department of Veterans Affairs. One employee at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital offers that extra support by dedicating his own time and energy to connect Veterans with resources, encouragement, and a sense of community.
A casual conversation about the upcoming deer season sparked the creation of a new program that now helps feed mid-Missouri Veterans in need.
The Behavioral Health esketamine team at Truman VA recently completed 1,500 treatments for more than 50 Veterans with severe depression who do not respond to traditional therapies.
Menopause is a natural part of life, marking the end of menstrual periods and changes in reproductive hormones.
Nationwide, 81% of women in the U.S. report experiencing some form of harassment or assault in their lifetime (compared to 43% of men).
Construction on Truman VA's fourth floor is complete.
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA), part of the Veterans Health Administration’s VA Heartland Network, housed 114 Veterans experiencing homelessness throughout the medical center’s catchment area this fiscal year.
We live in a time when advanced technology and sophisticated efforts by nefarious individuals and groups to misuse acquired personal and/or health information from unsuspecting innocent individuals is prevalent.
Today, Feb. 3, 2023, is the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the United States Army Transport (USAT) Dorchester and the legendary acts of selflessness by four U.S. Army chaplains who were onboard. Four Chaplains Day was designated by Congress to honor these men for their devotion and sacrifice.
For U.S. Army Veteran Larry Turner, the symptoms he experienced from emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), severely limited his ability to perform even simple physical tasks.