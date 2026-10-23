Stories
VA Columbia Missouri health care top stories.
Veteran’s Service Remembered on National POW/MIA Recognition Day
Have you ever thought about what you want to discuss with your health provider before your appointment? Perhaps who had questions about a medication or a particular test, or maybe you wanted information on managing stress? If so, the Veterans Health Library (VHL) can be an important resource to help you be more involved in your health care.
Marion Bales was a high school senior the day a U.S. Marine Corps vehicle pulled up in front of his parents’ house. His mother immediately broke down in anguish, imagining the worst about his older brother, who was serving in Vietnam.
March is National Nutrition Month. You can celebrate this year’s theme, “World of Flavors,” by incorporating different herbs and spices from around the globe into your dishes.
Just after midnight on Feb. 3, 1943, four United States Army chaplains ― Rabbi Alexander Goode, Reverend Clark Poling, Reverend George Fox, and Father John Washington ― made the ultimate sacrifice to save the lives of others.
Almost a year ago, Mackenzie Wilsoncraft, Facilities Management and U.S. Army Veteran, began making some changes to improve her health.
Recent research has shown an increase in drinking for many Americans, in part because of stress associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It may be time to consider reducing the amount of alcohol you consume.